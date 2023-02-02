LEGION OF DOOM Feat. Past And Present Members Of THE SKULL, TROUBLE, SAINT VITUS, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, PENTAGRAM, And More Solidifies Lineup; First Festival Dates Announced

Have you ever wanted to hear all the heavy in one place? From its origins onward?

After the untimely passing of Eric Wagner (Trouble, The Skull), one of doom metal’s most notable and esteemed singers and songwriters, The Skull bassist and bandleader, Ron Holzner, contemplated long and hard on whether it would be possible to carry on. Nine months and a lot of soul searching later, an idea was born.

Recalls Holzner, “I decided I want to honor the memory of Eric by playing songs that he crafted. I want his spirit to become eternal through his words and melody. And I also want to play songs from the catalogs of everyone involved.”

Alongside guitarist Lothar Keller (The Skull, Sacred Dawn) and drummer Henry Vasquez (The Skull, Saint Vitus, Blood Of The Sun), Holzner decided to reach out to his longtime comrade, vocalist Karl Agell (Corrosion Of Conformity, Blind, Leadfoot, Lie Heavy) as well as vocalist Scott Reagers (Saint Vitus) and riff master general, guitarist Victor Griffin (Death Row, Pentagram, Place Of Skulls). And so Legion Of Doom has come to exist with an all-star lineup of doom’s most prestigious figureheads, here to share their ultimate heavy truth, taking the genre from what is known into uncharted territories.

Comments Keller, "Continuing The Skull in some kind of form seems like the right thing to do. Legion Of Doom is a perfect way to continue bringing doom metal to the fans! There is new music to finish and it’s important for us to follow through with bringing it out for everyone to hear.”

"This is gonna be a monster,” adds Vasquez.

"I have always gravitated towards heavier music. I have been involved with making it for over four decades,” reflects Agell. “When Ron asked me to join him in carrying on the doom metal tradition that he was part of and established first with Trouble and then The Skull, there was only one path forward. It’s been a great honor to sing Eric Wagner's words and melodies and I truly look forward to performing songs from the massive legacy of all the members of Legion Of Doom.”

“It’s a great combination of experience and lineage with everyone involved,” says Griffin. “Though I prefer to avoid hype… regardless, it's gonna be heavy!”

“Ron approached me and asked if I would be interested in participating in first a tribute to Eric Wagner who was a dear friend of mine and then a new musical adventure,” recalls Reagers. “We both concluded that we were not done with metal. How could I say, ‘no?!’ Karl, whom I respect and admire, adding his incredible vocals to this ensemble... Victor Griffin! My dear friend and bandmate Henry, the great Lothar Keller, and Ron whom I have known forever... This venture is gonna be fun. I look forward to working with these gentlemen!”

Concludes Holzner, “We are all seasoned veterans of the music business and prefer to let our music do the talking... And our music is gonna be speaking loudly! All the fans and bands...We are family. Combined, we are all the Legions Of Doom!”

Legion Of Doom will make its debut appearance at Legions Of Metal Fest in Chicago this June before heading overseas for a performance at Hellfest in France with more live dates to be announced in the weeks to come.

Legion Of Doom dates:

June

3 - Legions Of Metal Fest at Reggies Live - Chicago, IL

18 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

Legion Of Doom lineup:

Ron Holzner - bass

Lothar Keller - guitars

Henry Vasquez - drums

Karl Agell - vocals

Scott Reagers - vocals

Victor Griffin - guitars