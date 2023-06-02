LEGIONS OF DOOM Feat Members Of THE SKULL, TROUBLE, SAINT VITUS, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY To Play Live Debut In Chicago This Weekend; European Tour Kicks Off This Month

Legions Of Doom, formerly Legion Of Doom, the doom metal supergroup featuring members of The Skull, Trouble, Saint Vitus, Corrosion Of Conformity, and more will make their debut appearance at Legions Of Metal Fest at Reggies Live in Chicago this Saturday.

Later this month, the band will head overseas for performances at Graspop Metal Meeting in Belgium, Hellfest in France, and more. In November, the band will play Mass Destruction Fest VI in Atlanta, Georgia with more shows to be announced in the weeks to come. See all confirmed dates below.

Tour dates:

June

3 - Legions Of Metal Fest @ Reggies Live - Chicago, IL

14 - Schlachthof - Wiesbaden, Germany

15 - Club Void/Effenaar - Eindhoven, Netherlands

16 - Graspop Metal Meeting - Dessel, Belgium

18 - Hellfest - Clisson, France

November

5 - Mass Destruction VI Fest @ The Loft - Atlanta, GA



After the untimely passing of Eric Wagner (The Skull, Trouble), one of doom metal’s most notable and esteemed singers and songwriters, The Skull bassist and bandleader, Ron Holzner (Trouble) contemplated long and hard on whether it would be possible to carry on. Nine months and a lot of soul searching later, an idea was born. "I'm not in this boat alone."



Recalls Holzner, “I decided I want to honor the memory of Eric by still playing some of the songs that he crafted, and ones that [guitarist] Lothar [Keller] and I wrote with him in The Skull. I want his spirit to become eternal through his words and melody. And I also want to play many songs from the catalogs of everyone involved. We want to honor Eric as well as Reed Mullin [Corrosion Of Conformity], Armando Acosta [Saint Vitus], and, most recently, Mark Adams from Saint Vitus. We have all lost someone close and special to us that we have spent much time making and playing music with over the years.”



Alongside Holzner and Keller is drummer Henry Vasquez (The Skull, Saint Vitus, Blood Of The Sun), vocalists Karl Agell (Corrosion Of Conformity, Blind, Leadfoot, Lie Heavy) and Scott Reagers (Saint Vitus), and recent recruit, guitarist Scott Little (Leadfoot, Blind).



And so, Legions Of Doom has come to exist with an all-star lineup of some of doom’s most prestigious figureheads, here to share their ultimate heavy truth, taking the genre from what is known into uncharted territories.

Legions Of Doom lineup:

Ron Holzner - bass

Lothar Keller - guitars

Henry Vasquez - drums

Karl Agell - vocals

Scott Reagers - vocals

Scott Little - guitars

(Photo - Krista Buford)