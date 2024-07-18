LEGIONS OF DOOM Supergroup Announce Debut Album + Limited Edition 7" EP; "All Good Things" Video Streaming

Legions Of Doom will release their The Skull 3 full-length on September 13 via Tee Pee Records, today unveiling the record’s first single and pre-orders.

Where does The Skull end and Legions Of Doom begin? The answer might be “right here.” Welcome The Skull 3.

The 2021 passing of vocalist Eric Wagner (The Skull, ex-Trouble, Blackfinger, etc.) looms over Legions Of Doom’s debut, as The Skull guitarist Lothar Keller and bassist Ron Holzner (also ex-Trouble) pick up with material that would have been on that band’s third full-length and realize it in a different form. With Wagner’s involvement in the composition and the blessing of the singer’s family, Legions Of Doom shift further into supergroup territory by welcoming drummer Henry Vasquez (Saint Vitus, Pentagram, Blood Of The Sun), guitarist Scott Little (Leadfoot) and vocalists Karl Agell (Lie Heavy, Leadfood, Blind-era Corrosion Of Conformity) and Scott Reagers (original frontman of Saint Vitus) to the fold, both celebrating Wagner’s life and creativity and finding a path of their own as they do.

“Eric had a file on his computer labeled ‘New Skull Record,’” explains Holzner, “with his lyrics allotted to these songs. I was lucky that his family was able to access the computer and share the files with me. There were extra lyrics and verses that I used to finish the songs. I wrote most of the lyrics to ‘Lost Soul,’ but I’m so happy that Eric’s family was able to access the computer and pass along the lyrics to me.”

It is fitting to the brand of doom proffered by these Legions that Wagner’s spirit is part of this record – not to mention his vocals on “Heaven” – but Legions Of Doom are more than a tribute. Just as The Skull built on the legacy of its component members in Trouble and other outfits – Keller’s contributions to songwriting have always been the secret weapon; that remains true on The Skull 3 – so too does the new group chart its own forward course. In the end, the record becomes as much a debut as it ever might have been a third album for The Skull, and the persona of Legions Of Doom is immediately distinguished through the performances of Reagers and Agell on vocals. Yes, it’s classic doom by veterans who helped define the form, but Legions Of Doom are vibrant in their revelry, and, to be blunt, they sound like a band with more to say. Don’t go into the album expecting a one-off.

Holzner offers context: “Lothar and I wrote eighty percent of the record with Eric prior to him passing away. Karl, Henry and especially Scott Reagers wanted to finish it. Scott really didn’t want The Skull to end and insisted that we continue as The Skull as well as doing Legions Of Doom. LOD will be the main focus from here out and The Skull will play once in a while. Lo and I finished the record with a collaboration with David Snyder (Trouble, Blackfinger) on the song, [and first single], ‘All Good Things’ and wrote the newest song ‘Lost Soul’ with Henry. We also reworked Eric’s acoustic song ‘Heaven’ to go with his recorded vocals. The cover art was done by the legendary David V. D’Andrea (Samaritan Press). I told him I wanted something to represent moving on from The Skull and being reborn in Legions Of Doom…”

In advance of the record’s release, today the band unveils “All Good Things,” which also serves as the A side of a limited-edition EP set for release on August 23. Side B features a cover of Deep Purple’s “Into The Fire,” exclusive to the EP.

Elaborates Agell, “‘All Good Things’ holds great significance. It's the first true Legions Of Doom song. I was granted the great honor of singing Eric Wagner's beautiful words which telegraph hope and redemption in the midst of pain and despair. It became a sort of collaboration beyond the grave, signaling a rebirth. ‘And so dear friends, you have to carry on. All good things come to those who wait.’

“‘Into The Fire’ is one of my favorite songs by Deep Purple off of their 1970 In Rock album. Ron and I recorded a version of it years ago with Reed Mullin of Corrosion Of Conformity (RIP) and Scott Little of Leadfoot on guitar. Scott also happens to play for Legions Of Doom. We loved it then, and we loved tracking it again as a worthy B side for the All Good Things EP.”

Watch the video for “All Good Things” below:

The Skull 3 was recorded by Sanford Parker at the late Steve Albini's Electrical Audio as well as Hyper Cube Studios, mixed by Quentin Poynter at QMP Audio, and mastered by John Scrip at Massive Mastering.

Pre-orders for the All Good Things EP, which will be available digitally and on Purple w/ Black Splatter 7” vinyl (limited to 500 copies), as well as The Skull 3, which will be available on CD, LP and digital formats, can be found here.

All Good Things EP trackisting:

Side A

"All Good Things"

Side B

"Into The Fire" (Deep Purple cover)

The Skull 3 tracklisting:

"Beyond The Shadow Of Doubt"

"All Good Things"

"Lost Soul"

"A Voice Of Reason"

"Between Darkness And Dawn"

"Insectiside"

"Heaven"

"Hallow By All Means"

Legions Of Doom live:

September

12 - Desertfest NYC Pre Party - Brooklyn, NY

13 - Widowmaker Brewing - Braintree, MA

14 - Chapel Of Bones - Raleigh, NC

20 - Ripplefest - Austin, TX

Legions Of Doom are:

Karl Agell - vocals

Scott Reagers - vocals

Henry Vasquez - drums

Lothar Keller - guitars

Ron Holzner - bass

Scott Little - guitar

Eric Wagner - vocals on “Heaven”

Guests:

Sanford Parker - Moog on “All Good Things”

Alex Johnson - Steel guitar on “Between Darkness And Dawn”

Paul Rau - Organ on “Hallow By All Means”

(Photo - Gene Ambo)