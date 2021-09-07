LEGO Unveils Fender Stratocaster Build Set; Out In October

LEGO has announced a new entry into their LEGO Ideas set – the iconic Fender Stratocaster. The 1,074 piece set can be built in the Fiesta Red and black.

Builders can recreate the Strat with a ’65 Princeton Reverb amplifier and the guitar features six strings, poseable tuning pegs, pickup switch, a whammy bar, plus a textile strap and rubber cables. For the amplifier, panels come off for view of the motherboard, reverb tank, and speaker.

The price of the set is $99.99 and will be released on October 1. The set was designed by architect and interior designer Tomas Letenay. Letenay had always dreamed of owning a Strat, so he designed one in LEGO form.

Find additional information at Lego.com.