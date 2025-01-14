LEPER COLONY Feat. Former MORGOTH Vocalist MARC GREWE, PAGANIZER Guitarist ROGGA JOHANSSON Reveal Those Of The Morbid Details; “Facing The Faceless” Video Streaming

Leper Colony have released the opening track “Facing The Faceless” as the first video single taken from their new full-length Those Of The Morbid. The sophomore album of the international death metal conspiracy has been scheduled for release on April 11, 2025.

Preorder here.

"This is the opener of the album and a personal favourite of mine as well that sets the tone for the whole album and its sound", guitarist Rogga Johansson states on “Facing The Faceless”. "If you like mid-paced, full on riff-based, old and dirty death metal with awesome vocals, this is just what you crave for. With a simple yet super effective chorus, this song finishes you off in a filthy way."

"Rogga, what is best in death metal?" "Cool riffs and awesome vocals to crush all enemies. Pounding drums to see them driven before you. And lyrics about your favourite horror stuff to hear the lamentation of the whimps!" This should have been the answer, if the movie "Conan the Barbarian" had been about a Swedish guitarist as a victorious pit-fighter on planet metal.

With their sophomore full-length, Those Of The Morbid, Leper Colony deliver exactly that and everything else that adherents of the classic death metal cult wish to hear. This is hardly a surprise, given the scene icons behind this international act:

Leper Colony are the result of wedding German and Swedish death metal styles with classic American influences. This happened, when German vocalist Marc Grewe and Swedish guitarist Rogga Johansson decided to expand their friendship of many years and mutual love for old school death metal into creating an album together in 2020.

With Those Of The Morbid, Leper Colony give old school death metal fanatics the very brutal and uncompromising album that they have been waiting for.

Tracklisting:

“Facing The Faceless”

“Master’s Voice”

“The Age Of Insanity”

“Flesh To Rot To Ashes”

“Realm Of Madness”

“Those Of The Morbid Inclination”

“Apocalypse Whore”

“Creature From The Deep”

“A Story In Red”

“Facing The Faceless”:

Lineup:

Marc Grewe – vocals

Rogga Johansson – guitars, bass

Håkan Stuvemark – lead guitars

Jon Rudin – drums