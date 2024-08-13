LEPROSY Release New Album, Reborn In Yourself

Legendary death metal band, Leprosy, is proud to announce the release of their latest album, Reborn In Yourself, now available on major streaming platforms. This work represents the culmination of more than three decades of dedication to extreme metal and marks the band's triumphant return to the music scene.

With nine brand-new tracks, Reborn In Yourself captures the intensity, technique, and passion that have defined Leprosy since their formation in 1989. With influences ranging from Death to Protector, the album offers a sonic experience that will resonate with both long-time fans and a new generation of listeners.

Tracklisting:

"Reborn In Yourself"

"Insurrection"

"God Of Clay"

"The End Of Times"

"Marry Christmas To All"

"Killer Sickness"

"Headless Mule"

"So Rest In Peace"

"Harmonic Melancholy Of Sadness (M.C.A)"

Formed in Goiânia/GO (Brazil), Leprosy has established itself as one of the leading death metal bands in Brazil. After a career marked by challenges and achievements, the band returned in 2019 with its original lineup and continues to impact the metal scene with its powerful and authentic music.