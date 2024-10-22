LEPROUS Announce 2025 North American Melodies Of Atonement Tour
October 22, 2024, 53 minutes ago
Leprous, who recently released their eighth studio album, Melodies Of Atonement via InsideOutMusic, return to North America this spring for the second leg of their Melodies Of Atonement tour.
The Norwegian band will also mark the 10th anniversary of The Congregation's release with full album performances of the collection on specific dates: Boulder, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and Boston.
Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, October 25, at 10 AM local time. Tickets are available via Leprous.net/tours.
Tour dates:
April
10 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)
12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
14 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater
15 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre *
17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
18 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater *
19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom
22 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
23 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
25 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre
26 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room
28 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre
30 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom
May
1 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
2 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre *
3 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall
5 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre
6 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole
7 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *
8 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place
9 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel
10 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre *
12 - Washington, DC - 930 Club
13 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
* The Congregation performed in its entirety
Melodies Of Atonement was recorded with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, mixed by Adam Noble (Biffy Clyro, Placebo, Nothing But Thieves) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, The Gaslight Anthem).
Melodies Of Atonement tracklisting:
"Silently Walking Alone"
"Atonement"
"My Specter"
"I Hear The Sirens"
"Like A Sunken Ship"
"Limbo"
"Faceless"
"Starlight"
"Self-Satisfied Lullaby"
"Unfree My Soul"
"Like A Sunken Ship" video:
"Silently Walking Alone" video:
"Atonement" video:
Leprous lineup:
Einar Solberg – vocals/keys
Tor Oddmund Suhrke – guitars
Robin Ognedal – guitars
Simen Børven – bass
Baard Kolstad – drums
(Photo - Grzegorz Golebiowski)