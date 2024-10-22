LEPROUS Announce 2025 North American Melodies Of Atonement Tour

Leprous, who recently released their eighth studio album, Melodies Of Atonement via InsideOutMusic, return to North America this spring for the second leg of their Melodies Of Atonement tour.

The Norwegian band will also mark the 10th anniversary of The Congregation's release with full album performances of the collection on specific dates: Boulder, Los Angeles, Chicago, Montreal and Boston.

Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Friday, October 25, at 10 AM local time. Tickets are available via Leprous.net/tours.

Tour dates:

April

10 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

11 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

12 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

13 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

14 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

15 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theatre *

17 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

18 - Los Angeles, CA - Regent Theater *

19 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

21 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom

22 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

23 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

25 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

26 - Edmonton, AB - Starlite Room

28 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

30 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

May

1 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

2 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theatre *

3 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

5 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson Centre Theatre

6 - Quebec City, QC - Theatre Capitole

7 - Montreal, QC - Beanfield Theatre *

8 - New Haven, CT - Toad's Place

9 - Red Bank, NJ - The Vogel

10 - Somerville, MA - Somerville Theatre *

12 - Washington, DC - 930 Club

13 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

* The Congregation performed in its entirety

Melodies Of Atonement was recorded with David Castillo at Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, mixed by Adam Noble (Biffy Clyro, Placebo, Nothing But Thieves) and mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, The Gaslight Anthem).

Melodies Of Atonement tracklisting:

"Silently Walking Alone"

"Atonement"

"My Specter"

"I Hear The Sirens"

"Like A Sunken Ship"

"Limbo"

"Faceless"

"Starlight"

"Self-Satisfied Lullaby"

"Unfree My Soul"

"Like A Sunken Ship" video:

"Silently Walking Alone" video:

"Atonement" video:

Leprous lineup:

Einar Solberg – vocals/keys

Tor Oddmund Suhrke – guitars

Robin Ognedal – guitars

Simen Børven – bass

Baard Kolstad – drums

(Photo - Grzegorz Golebiowski)