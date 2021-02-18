LEPROUS Launch Behind The Scenes Video For “Castaway Angels”; Streaming Live Shows Confirmed For This Weekend

After just having completed an adventurous online-songwriting real-time project, Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, are now launching a behind-the-scenes video for their newest single “Castaway Angels”, which was released in December worldwide via InsideOutMusic. Check out the clip below.

Says the band: "2020 was a different year for everyone. After a strict lock down during the spring, we were finally allowed to work together face to face. However, the border into Sweden was still off limits for us. This meant that we had to find a studio in Norway, as opposed to recording with our good friend and producer David Castillo at Gröndahl in Stockholm. Being forced to think in new directions can be an unpleasant and challenging experience, but it can also open new opportunities and relationships. In our case, luckily, it was the latter. We got in contact with the guys from the magical ‘Ocean Sound Recordings’ at Giske, just outside the city of Ålesund. This was the start of a beautiful relationship that has added a new dimension to Leprous’ sound.

"Our first session at Ocean Sound resulted in the making and documentation of 'Castaway Angels', released December 4th. This video documents the making of CA and it’ll give you a “behind the scenes” look at how we worked together, as well as our individual reflections on how this session took part in shaping us as a band. Without this project, it’s likely that the idea of the “Let’s write a song together”-concept never would’ve been born. Thank you so much for your continued support of our work as musicians and artists!”

In other news, Leprous have announced two special live-events for this coming weekend, Saturday February 20 and Sunday February 21, when the band will be performing both their latest albums Malina (2017) and Pitfalls (2019) in their entirety live on stage and as online stream.

Check here for further details, tickets and bundle-options.

See an explanatory video teaser here.

Says Leprous: “We are not a band made to sit still, so we look very much forward for this weekend playing hybrid concerts on stage with both Malina and Pitfalls in its entirety. Everything will be streamed in high quality real time from the same stage as the combined stream we did with Ihsahn in December, at the Notodden Theater. Two songs from Pitfalls have never ever been played live, and one from Malina has more or less never been played live either, so it’s a nice way to step up our game!”

(Photo by: Elena Sigida)