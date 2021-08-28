LEPROUS Release Official Video For "Nighttime Disguise"; New Album Out Now

Creative Norwegian rock outfit, Leprous, have released their new single, "Nighttime Disguise", off their new studio album Aphelion, which was released August 27th worldwide via InsideOutMusic. Check out the video for new single "Nighttime Disguise" below.

Following up on 2019’s Pitfalls album, Leprous recorded Aphelion throughout the last year at three different studios: Ghost Ward Studios in Sweden, Ocean Sound Recordings in Norway and Cederberg Studios in Norway. The album was once again mixed by Adam Noble (Placebo, Biffy Clyro, Nothing But Thieves, etc.), mastered by Robin Schmidt (The 1975, Placebo, The Gaslight Anthem, etc.) and its front cover artwork - designed by Elena Sigida, based on photography by Øystein Aspelund - can be seen below.

Next to the jewelcase CD and digital versions, Aphelion will also be available as limited edition Mediabook CD (with expanded booklet) and as Gatefold 2LP+CD with two bonus tracks: "A Prophecy To Trust" and " Acquired Taste" (Live 2021).

The album’s 180g 2LP vinyl version, which comes in Gatefold packaging and with the entire album on CD as bonus, is available in the following variants and limited editions:

- Black 2LP+CD - Unlimited

- Ultra Clear 2LP+CD - 500x copies via IOM Webshop & CM Distro

- Bright Gold 2LP+CD - 200x copies via JPC

- Transparent Light Blue 2LP+CD - 200x copies via EMP

- Creamy White 2LP+CD - 400x copies via O-Merch

- Deep Blood Red 2LP+CD - 200x copies via Band

Tracklisting:

"Running Low"

"Out Of Here"

"Silhouette"

"All The Moments"

"Have You Ever?"

"The Silent Revelation"

"The Shadow Side"

"On Hold"

"Castaway Angels"

"Nighttime Disguise"

Bonus tracks:

"A Prophecy To Trust"

"Acquired Taste" (Live 2021)

"Running Low" video:

"Castaway Angels" video:

"The Silent Revelation"

Leprous lineup (from left to right in top photo):

Tor Oddmund Suhrke – guitars

Robin Ognedal – guitars

Einar Solberg – vocals/keys

Simen Børven – bass

Baard Kolstad – drums

(Photo - Troll Toftenes)