Let The Music Play Documentary Featuring Members Of WHITESNAKE, L.A. GUNS, STRYPER, FOREIGNER, ENUFF Z'NUFF, And More Now Streaming

Let The Music Play is the feature-length documentary by DailyBOOM Media that covers COVID-19's crushing impact on the music industry as seen through the eyes of artists, musicians, promoters, venue owners, merchandisers and Save Our Stages / NIVA ambassadors.

Available for streaming below, the doc will be available on Amazon Prime in mid-April.

Let The Music Play features interviews with:

Jeff Pilson - Foreigner/ex-Dokken/Black Swan

Michael Sweet - Stryper

Joel Hoekstra - Whitesnake/Cher

Haley Johnsen - American Idol/Indie Artist

Sabrina Nieves - The Cover Girls

Todd "Dammit" Kerns - Slash & The Conspirators

Chip Z'Nuff - Enuff- Z'Nuff

Ron Keel - Ron Keel Band

Tony Hall - Dumpstaphunk/Harry Connick Jr./The Neville Brothers

Ace Von Johnson - L.A. Guns/Faster Pussycat

Jeffrey "Soave" Martinez - Latin Freestyle Artist

Jade Starling - Pretty Poison

Stacey David Blades - Crashing Wayward/ex-LA Guns

Sal Abbatiello - Fever Records Owner/Promoter

... and more.