Let The Music Play Documentary Featuring Members Of WHITESNAKE, L.A. GUNS, STRYPER, FOREIGNER, ENUFF Z'NUFF, And More Now Streaming
April 9, 2021, an hour ago
Let The Music Play is the feature-length documentary by DailyBOOM Media that covers COVID-19's crushing impact on the music industry as seen through the eyes of artists, musicians, promoters, venue owners, merchandisers and Save Our Stages / NIVA ambassadors.
Available for streaming below, the doc will be available on Amazon Prime in mid-April.
Let The Music Play features interviews with:
Jeff Pilson - Foreigner/ex-Dokken/Black Swan
Michael Sweet - Stryper
Joel Hoekstra - Whitesnake/Cher
Haley Johnsen - American Idol/Indie Artist
Sabrina Nieves - The Cover Girls
Todd "Dammit" Kerns - Slash & The Conspirators
Chip Z'Nuff - Enuff- Z'Nuff
Ron Keel - Ron Keel Band
Tony Hall - Dumpstaphunk/Harry Connick Jr./The Neville Brothers
Ace Von Johnson - L.A. Guns/Faster Pussycat
Jeffrey "Soave" Martinez - Latin Freestyle Artist
Jade Starling - Pretty Poison
Stacey David Blades - Crashing Wayward/ex-LA Guns
Sal Abbatiello - Fever Records Owner/Promoter
... and more.