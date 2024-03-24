LIAR THIEF BANDIT Stream New Song "Retaliation"

Swedish garage rock trio Liar Thief Bandit is back! Since the release of their 2022 mini-album Diamonds, the band has toured extensively and shared stages with notable Swedish rock acts like Graveyard and The Hellacopters. In the summer of 2023, they performed at Sweden's largest music festival, Sweden Rock.

Now the band is set to release their fourth studio album, Icon, later this spring on The Sign Records. Truly living up to its name, the album is a staple and instant classic on the rock scene, blending everything you would ever wish for in a melodic rock record. Check out the energetic new single "Retaliation".

"Retaliation" can be streamed / downloaded at this location.

What do you get if you blend the melodic essence that helped shape the ‘70s and the raw garage revival of the late ‘90s with a modern touch of uplifting lyrics and undeniable energy? The answer is Liar Thief Bandit – a power trio born to play live with the sole purpose to carry the torch of all that ever was, is and will be rock’n’roll in its purest form.

After a visit to Malmö´s Studio Sickan in the fall of 2023, their fourth full-length album is set to be released in the first half of 2024.

