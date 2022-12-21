LIFE OF AGONY And SICK OF IT ALL Announce "30 Sick Years Of Agony" North American Tour

Life Of Agony and Sick Of It All are teaming up for the "30 Sick Years Of Agony" North American tour. The trek kicks off on March 9 in Albany, NY and wraps up on April 1 in Stroudsburg, PA.

Life Of Agony will perform their classic debut album, River Runs Red, in its entirety. Tickets here.

Dates:

March

9 - Empire Underground - Albany, NY

11 - Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

12 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA

14 - Tally Ho Theater - Leesburg, VA

15 - Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

17 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

18 - Machine Shop - Flint, MI

19 - The King Of Clubs - Columbus, OH

21 - The Vixen - McHenry, IL

22 - The Art Theater - Hobart, IN

24 - Jergels - Pittsburgh, PA

25 - The Foundry - Cleveland, OH

26 - Lee's Palace - Toronto, ON

28 - Brass Monkey - Ottawa, ON

29 - Le Studio TD - Montreal, QC

30 - Wally's - Hampton Beach, NH

April

23 - Sherman Theater - Stroudsburg, PA