LIFE OF AGONY Bassist ALAN ROBERT Achieves Milestone With Latest Coloring Book "The Beauty Of Horror: Haunted Holidays"

Fans of all ages, welcome to the horrific, beautiful world of Alan Robert's design.

Released August 6, the latest creation from our celebrated musician and horror-illustrator, The Beauty Of Horror Haunted Holidays: Another Goregeous Coloring Book, became an immediate Amazon #1 New Release.

For those who are unfamiliar with Robert's intricate and detailed works of art, this stat may be surprising, but once you dig in, you're welcomed into a Burton-esque atmosphere that is as addictive as it is impressive.

"Creating these books is like a never-ending art project between me and the fans," explains Alan Robert. "It's amazing to see how horror colorists from all over the world unleash their creativity and bring these designs to life. It's a honor to be part of it."

No stranger to the Amazon Best Seller category, Alan's July release, Universal Monsters: The Official Coloring Book, also promptly hit the #1 spot, confidently securing his place as a true master of his craft. A book built on the love for cult-classic horror films, Alan Robert brings scary to the masses in a supremely digestible and ultra charming fashion. In fact, his success in this arena was solidified after the release of his very first book, earning him a coveted spot on the New York Times' best sellers list.

Alan Robert is here to stay and only has more up his sleeve with projects set to hit the rest of 2024. Of those upcoming projects, the most anticipated by far, is the September release of Beetlejuice: The Official Coloring Book, a celebration of "the ghost with the most" that aligns quite nicely with the long-awaited Tim Burton sequel, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice.

In a world that can be quite horrific, we welcome Alan Robert and his coloring books; healthy escapes from reality with which adults (and kids alike!) are able to unlock their creativity. Serving horror in detail and fun, Alan Robert has cemented his space as a musician AND artist, not one or the other. Keep your eyes peeled — literally — for Robert's next illustrated tour de force!

