LIFE OF AGONY Bassist ALAN ROBERT Transforms Into ‘Taxi Driver’ For New SPOLIER NYC Music Video

Renowned artist and musician Alan Robert, best known for being the primary songwriter and bassist for Life Of Agony, as well as the creator of the hit book series The Beauty Of Horror, is also a man who would not take it anymore. Robert embraces his inner Travis Bickle in the new video for his punk rock side project Spoiler NYC. The band, along with director Derek Soto, hit the mean streets of New York City to recreate shots from Scorsese’s cult-classic Taxi Driver, with Robert in the iconic mohawk and unmistakable checkered cab.

“There’s no sicker feeling in the world than driving down the streets of New York in an old cab dressed like Travis Bickle,” laughs Robert. “Random strangers were running over to snap selfies with me, thinking we were filming a sequel or something!”

“It was truly a sight to behold Alan's transformation into Travis and his uncanny resemblance to DeNiro in the movie,” explained director Derek Soto. “It was an honor to be chosen to help bring Spoiler NYC’s vision and concept to life on camera, paying homage to a film that is one of my all-time favorites. I say with proud confidence that working on this music video has pushed my potential for future projects to come.”

Grammy-Award winner Ken Lewis, of Wu Tang Clan, Beastie Boys, and Eminem fame, produced and mixed “Damaged Goods”, which will appear on a new Spoiler NYC release titled, Banned In 38 States. The new album is a remastered 15th anniversary edition of the group’s 2007 debut, Grease Fire In Hell’s Kitchen, along with two new tracks. All songs have been completely remastered by Life Of Agony's Joey Zampella at The Nest Studio in Long Island, NY.

Banned In 38 States will be available everywhere digitally, and on limited edition green and purple vinyl this Halloween. Vinyl pre-order is open now at this location. Artwork and tracklisting are as follows:

"Banned In 38 States"

"Damaged Goods"

"Suicide Hotel"

"Ruined"

"High Friends In Low Places"

"Lucky 13"

"Unpredictable"

"Dead To Me"

"Grease Fire In Hell's Kitchen"

"I Hung My Head"

"Liar Cheater"

"Mo Worries"

"Every Person Is Corrupt"

"Die Alone"

Spoiler NYC is:

Alan Robert - lead vocals / bass

Chris “Junkyard” Silletti - guitar

Tommy “The Kid” Clayton - drums

For further details, visit Spoiler NYC on Facebook.

(Photos courtesy of Alan Robert, Derek Soto & Marissa Ann)