LIFE OF AGONY Offer Behind The Scenes Look At Making Of The Sound Of Scars Documentary; MISFITS Guitarist DOYLE Featured

It was recently announced that Brooklyn crossover veterans Life Of Agony will host a virtual screening event for their new, feature-length documentary 'The Sound Of Scars, for a limited time, starting on April 16.

Tickets are available here and part of the proceeds go to support two charity organizations: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and All Out (LGBTQ+ Rights).

Director Leigh Brooks of Firebelly Films just uploaded two behind-the scenes clips on the making of this emotional, hard-hitting film. One video features Doyle Wolfgang Von Frankenstein of the legendary horror-punk band the Misfits, and the other takes a look at how through visual FX, they were able to bring the old Brooklyn night club L'Amour back to life.

The project began two years ago by UK-based director Leigh Brooks and was filmed across several countries while Life Of Agony was on and off the road. “This isn't a typical music documentary. It’s as personal as it gets.” explains Brooks. “I first saw the band live at the London Astoria in 1996. Since then, LOA has become an absolute go-to when I felt alone and insecure about myself. This film is an intimate portrait that sheds light on the real life stories that make their music so vital and relevant.”

The Sound Of Scars utilizes personal archive footage, rare photographs, and lost interviews, along with new, never-before-seen conversations with the band and their family members that tells the story of how three friends overcame domestic violence, substance abuse, and depression to form one of the most influential bands in its genre. Through the success of their groundbreaking 1993 debut River Runs Red, they channeled their cumulative life stories into a soundtrack for a broken generation. At the time, that newfound fame allowed them to escape the tragedies of their pasts, but in the wake of their accomplishments, unforeseen obstacles arose. “We've completely ripped our deepest selves open for this film,” says guitarist Joey Zampella. “The audience and our fan base will completely understand the mold we were broken from, and what this journey means to us."

The 90-minute film also takes a deep dive into lead vocalist Mina Caputo’s gender transition. “We’ve never avoided tough conversations and we don’t pretend to have all the answers,” says Caputo. “But, this film is a roadmap with many great lessons. It shows a ton of vulnerability... moments of falling downward and others where we rise strong. Enjoy this gift of imperfection. May you find the tools to be braver with this film.”