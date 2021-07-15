LIFE OF AGONY’s ALAN ROBERT Grows His Bestselling Beauty Of Horror Universe With NECA Action Figure And ‘Haunt Of Fame’ Coloring Book

Bestselling author & artist, Alan Robert, is once again expanding his ever-growing Beauty Of Horror collection. This August, fans of the hit series will be treated to an all-new coloring book that pays tribute to some of Robert’s favorite pop culture icons.

The Beauty Of Horror 5: Haunt Of Fame highlights an array of famous faces from the past, mixing a unique blend of horror and humor into over 80 pages of stunning original illustrations to color.

See a book teaser below:

The Beauty Of Horror 5: Haunt Of Fame Coloring Book

by Alan Robert

ISBN 978-1-68405-867-9

$16.99 US / $22.99 CAN

88-page, black-and-white square-bound softcover, 10” x 10"

Pre-order here.

Later this year, Robert is teaming up with top toy manufacturer NECA, best known for their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Alien, and Predator figures, to release the very first Beauty Of Horror action figure. Based on series’ fan-favorite Ghouliana, the 5” articulated figure is featured wearing her signature bat-wing dress as part of NECA’s Toony Terrors line.

“To see Ghouliana smiling her piranha-like grin alongside gruesome greats like The Nun, Scream’s Ghost Face, and Michael Myers is a huge honor for me,” explains creator Alan Robert. “I feel like my little undead girl is all grown up!”

“Bringing Ghouliana to life in toy form with her very first action figure has been a terrifying treat,” says NECA VP and Creative Director Randy Falk. “Collaborating with Alan to translate his artwork into sculpted form has unearthed a plethora of possibilities for Ghouliana’s future. The imagery just lends itself so well to figures, dolls, masks, costumes and more.”