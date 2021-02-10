LIFE OF AGONY’s ALAN ROBERT Pays Homage To Rock Royalty With Newest The Beauty Of Horror

With four fearsome coloring books, two seasonal specials, and a haunted journal under his belt, Alan Robert — creator of the coloring book phenomenon The Beauty of Horror and bassist/songwriter for the legendary metal band Life of Agony — has announced the newest edition of the bestselling IDW series, The Beauty of Horror 5: Haunt of Fame. As with its preceding fourth volume (the wildly successful Creature Feature), 'Haunt of Fame' plunges a sharp knife into the very heart of pop culture!

“It’s like a twisted wax museum filled with all of my favorite pop culture stars,” explains Beauty of Horror creator Alan Robert. “Similar to how Ghouliana took on horror icons in the last book, this time she tackles rock royalty, sports heroes, and famous faces from TV and film. It’s a bizarre mash-up that’s equally horrific as it is hilarious. I really can’t wait to see what coloring fans do with these freaky designs!”

Join the terrifying tyke Ghouliana and her merrily-macabre squad of walking horrors as they spend their 15 minutes with the most famous celebrities to ever brighten our cultural landscape. While coloring the 80 pages of detailed, hand-drawn designs, be sure to help the fan-favorite fiend find all the ghastly memorabilia and Easter eggs hidden throughout. The Beauty of Horror 5: Haunt of Fame is presented in the original size and double-sided format that fans love.

“Alan Robert consistently delivers some of the most original and engrossing coloring experiences in the market,” says Nachie Marsham, publisher of IDW. “With its creepy aesthetic and passionate embrace of pop culture iconography, the Beauty of Horror line welcomes a diverse adult audience that’s eager to let loose with their mischievously creative side.”

Ahead of Haunt of Fame’s autumn release, June 2021 will see the debut of the highly-anticipated The Beauty of Horror Tarot Decks, inviting fans and curious newcomers to glimpse the future in two terrifyingly tempting variations: Fear Your Future and Color Your Destiny. Both sets contain 22 major and 56 minor arcana cards, all illustrated by Alan Robert. Fear Your Future is a more traditional tarot set featuring fully-colored standard-sized tarot cards (colored by Locke And Key’s Jay Fotos), while Color Your Destiny has black-and-white oversized tarot cards that are uncoated and ready to color! Each Tarot Deck comes packaged inside a collectible keepsake book with a ribbon lift, ready to add to any discerning tarot card collection.

Special Note: Fans who supported The Beauty of Horror Tarot Deck Kickstarter will receive their decks and additional goodies beginning in May/June.