LIFESICK Drops “Peace Through Superior Firepower” Video

Danish death metal/metallic hardcore outfit Lifesick is pleased to kick off the year with a new video for "Peace Through Superior Firepower." The track comes by way of the band's critically lauded Loved By None, Hated By All full-length, released last Fall on Metal Blade Records.

LIfesick manifests brutal and brutally honest songs with lyrics inspired by the turbulent nature of life. Musically influenced by Swedish death metal, the band's authentic and explosive mixture of crushing tones and modern breakdowns create an uncompromising sound and vision.

Comments the band on "Peace Through Superior Firepower," "The idea of trying to spread peace around the world with bombs and guns is one of the most bizarre aspects of the human race. Some of us are raised with love, and a subtle hint of hate for others. This song features heavy and catchy guitar riffs, with plenty of sing-along vocal parts. The track includes layers of samples and pitched-down guitar, giving the breakdown a distinct feel compared to the rest of the songs on the album. 'Only the dead see the end of war-a haunting anthem of vengeance.'"

Lifesick will take on a short run of European live dates this April with support from special guests Tchert.