LILLIAN AXE Guitarist STEVE BLAZE Records Lead Vocals For New WASTE DOWN REBELS Album; Now Available For Pre-Order

Lillian Axe guitarist Steve Blaze is featured as lead vocalist on the new Waste Down Rebels album, Mercies And Curses. The record will be released on April 21st in the UK and Europe, and on April 28th in the US.

The writing process for Mercies And Curses began in early months of 2020. The owner, guitarist and songwriter of Waste Down Rebels, Rick Ayers, had the music for a few complete tracks demo’d and reached out to Steve Blaze from Lillian Axe to see if he would be interested in tracking vocals and writing lyrics.

Ayers: "Listening to the first track Steve wrote for the album, I instantly knew this was the direction I wanted to go for a complete collection that became 12 tracks. During the writing process, I had the opportunity to work closely with the musician known as Virus from the band Dope. Virus played a key role in my song writing for numerous tracks that are on the album."

By the end of 2020, the album was complete. Blaze wrote the lyrics and performed all lead vocals on the album... he didn't touch a guitar for once.

Tracklist:

"Let My People Go"

"The Fork In Your Tongue"

"Mercies And Curses"

"Seasons"

"Slave The Day"

"Fraction Of The Hole"

"Black Hearted Drum"

"One Minute Closer"

"The Day We Take Our Own"

"Solitude"

"Set My Sights On You"

"Everybody Wants It All"

The first very limited 100 copies of Mercies And Curses comes with a signed card autographed by Blaze and WDR guitarist Rick Ayers. Details and available here.

The album is available for pre-order here.