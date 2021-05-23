LINDEMANN - Official "Steh Auf" Video From Live In Moscow Blu-Ray Streaming

In November 2020, Lindemann - the duo of Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann and Pain / Hypocrisy mastermind Peter Tägtgren - announced they have decided to go their separate ways:

"As Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren confirm today, the two artists have ended their collaboration on the project Lindemann. Both will be pursuing their own plans in the future. Till Lindemann will be active under the name Lindemann within a new set-up in the future.

Lindemann and Tägtgren say goodbye with the release of Live In Moscow on CD and Blu-Ray, availble now, which showcases their March 15th, 2020 performance at the VTB Arena in Moscow, Russia. Check out the official video for "Steh Auf" from the show below.

The tracklist is as follows:

"Skills In Pills"

"Lady Boy"

"Fat"

"Frau & Mann"

"Ich Weiss Es Nicht"

"Allesfresser"

"Knebel"

"Home Sweet Home"

"Cowboy"

"Golden Shower"

"Blut"

"Platz Eins"

"Praise Abort"

"Fish On"

"Ach So Gern"

"Gummi"

"Steh Auf"

Till Lindemann and Peter Tägtgren released two album under the Lindemann moniker; Skills In Pills (2015) and F & M (2019). They released a total of seven singles and eight videos.