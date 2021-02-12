LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT - New Single With Former CRADLE OF FILTH Backing Vocalist SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA "Is In The Early Stages; We Are Working Around Our Busy Schedules To Make It Happen"

Vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft (Antiqva, ex-Cradle Of Filth) has checked in with the following update:

"I hope your 2021 has been off to a great start! Things have been busy in Schoolcraft-land since 2021 began. That may explain why I've been a bit quiet on social media lately. But there is a lot going on behind the scenes that I wanted to tell you about.

Since last year I've received a ton of requests to sing and play harp on other people's albums, mainly for metal bands. A lot of those guest features will be revealed soon and I am currently working on wrapping up a few more. The best place to hear all this new music is by joining my Facebook Group. We never miss an update there!

Starting this month my Chamber Black Metal band Antiqva is finalizing the writing for our debut album. It's been such a wild adventure composing for classical piano, strings, and Gregorian chants! That has kept me quite busy into the wee hours, but very inspired.

As some of you may already know, Sarah Jezebel Deva (ex-Cradle Of Filth) and myself are working on a single together. It is in the early stages, but we are working around our busy schedules to make it happen. I do plan to release a few solo singles this year, all of which I am finalizing the details for this month. Trust me, I am stoked to bring you more of my solo music!

Another project is in the works, an opportunity that has arisen that could help me continue to make music in new ways possible and also give me a chance to share the creative process with you too. It could take a few more months before launching, but of course you will be the first to know about it."

International chamber black metal group Antiqva recently released their debut single "Funeral Crown" as a lyric video. The song is now available worldwide on all streaming platforms and as a limited edition vinyl, here.

Australian vocalist Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris / Omega Infinity) and Canadian Juno nominated composer / pianist / harpist Lindsay Schoolcraft, conceived the idea for Antiqva while touring Europe in 2015, both expressing the interest to explore different musical pathways within the same band, ultimately starting a project that combined the age and elegance of classical music with the wild fervour of black metal, bringing both worlds together to create something altogether truly immense yet intimately detailed.

With an ensemble of experienced past, present, and live musicians from bands including Negator, Karkaos / Blackguard, Black Crown Initiate, Susperia / Abyssic, and The Ocean (in addition to Xenoyr and Schoolcraft's own lengthy resumes), Antiqva unites many talents, and if the depth and intricacy of "Funeral Crown" is any indication of what's to come, Antiqva is not a band to sleep on.

Antiqva is:

Lindsay Schoolcraft (formerly Cradle Of Filth)

Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris, Omega Infinity)

Justine Ethier (Karkaos, Blackguard)

Urzorn (Negator)

Memnock (Susperia, Abyssic)

Dalai Cellai (The Ocean Collective, Dirty Granny Tales)

Andy Thomas (Black Crown Initiate)

For further details, visit Antiqva on Facebook.

(Artwork created by Xenoyr)