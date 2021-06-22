LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Releases New Song "Eternal Exile" With ANTIQVA Bandmate DALAI CELLAI Via Patreon; Teaser Available

Former Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist turned solo artist Lindsay Schoolcraft has checked in with the following update:

"I didn’t think I’d ever say this, but I love having a Patreon! I love what is possible for us as musicians, and this month I have released a piece with the über-talented Dalai Cellai!!!! Please go check out this super talented lady and all she has to offer. This track is only available on either patreon platform: patreon.com/dalaicellai or patreon.com/lindsayschoolcraft."

In December 2020, Antiqva released their debut single "Funeral Crown" as a lyric video. The song is now available worldwide on all streaming platforms and as a limited edition vinyl, here.

Australian vocalist Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris / Omega Infinity) and Canadian Juno nominated composer / pianist / harpist Lindsay Schoolcraft (ex-Cradle Of Filth), conceived the idea for Antiqva while touring Europe in 2015, both expressing the interest to explore different musical pathways within the same band, ultimately starting a project that combined the age and elegance of classical music with the wild fervour of black metal, bringing both worlds together to create something altogether truly immense yet intimately detailed.

With an ensemble of experienced past, present, and live musicians from bands including Negator, Karkaos / Blackguard, Black Crown Initiate, Susperia / Abyssic, and The Ocean (in addition to Xenoyr and Schoolcraft's own lengthy resumes), Antiqva unites many talents, and if the depth and intricacy of "Funeral Crown" is any indication of what's to come, Antiqva is not a band to sleep on.

Antiqva is:

Lindsay Schoolcraft (formerly Cradle Of Filth)

Xenoyr (Ne Obliviscaris, Omega Infinity)

Justine Ethier (Karkaos, Blackguard)

Urzorn (Negator)

Memnock (Susperia, Abyssic)

Dalai Cellai (The Ocean Collective, Dirty Granny Tales)

Andy Thomas (Black Crown Initiate)

For further details, visit Antiqva on Facebook.

(Artwork created by Xenoyr)