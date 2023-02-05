LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Talks Solo Career And CRADLE OF FILTH In New Career-Spanning Video Interview

The Art Of Metal has shared a career-spanning video featuring former Cradle Of Filth keyboardist / backing vocalist Lindsay Schoolcraft. Check it out below.

"Lindsay is a Juno nominated, multi-instrumentalist and vocalist, former member of Cradle of Filth, co-founder of the incredible and unique Antiqva with Xenoyr from Ne Obliviscaris, immortalized as Belzebub's character Skvllcraft, and has been making her own music for over a decade. She's also featured on a ton of great stuff, and collaborated with some of metals finest such as Myrkur, Cancer Bats, Motionless In White and Ov Sulfur. We talk about her music, career, why she thinks album art is important, and how much she loves fan art and creating relationships with artists like Anastasia Solti, who does Lindsay's solo cover work."

Lindsay recently checked in with the following announcement:

"Okay, for real this time! You can catch me live with Gaia Guarda and Alessia in Montreal on April 8th for a very special performance!

I’ll be accompanied by string players and a grand pianist as we go through a decade of my solo work like you’ve never heard it before. There will also be special guest appearances and exclusive merch for sale this evening too!

See you soon, Montreal friends!"