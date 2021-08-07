LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT Teams Up With Fantasy Film Score Composer CHRISTOPHER CAOUETTE For New Song "I May Be One"

Former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalist / keyboardist turned solo artist and singer for Antiqva, Lindsay Schoolcraft, has checked in with a new update:

"Behold! A new tune is out today! This time I teamed up with fantasy film score composer Christopher Caouette to bring you 'I May Be One'. Bandcamp is the only place on the internet you can get this track. Click below to listen and if you can donate anything that would greatly help out Chris with the production costs. He did such a great job and I hope you enjoy this track as much as we did creating it."

Pick up the song using the player below or by going to Bandcamp here.

<a data-cke-saved-href="https://christophercaouette.bandcamp.com/track/i-may-be-one-feat-lindsay-schoolcraft" href="https://christophercaouette.bandcamp.com/track/i-may-be-one-feat-lindsay-schoolcraft">I May Be One (feat. Lindsay Schoolcraft) by Christopher Caouette</a>

Lindsay's debut solo album, Martyr, is available for streaming via Spotify here. Purchase physical copies of the album at SchoolcraftShop.com.

The limited edition storybook digipack version of the album includes extra pages in the booklet that tell the tale of the album’s beginnings and a page signed by Lindsay. Each copy is auto-numbered and will not be printed again. It is limited to 500 copies.

Tracklist:

"Savior"

"Dangerous Game"

"Stranger"

"Into The Night"

"Blood From A Stone"

"Dawn"

"Remember"

"See The Light" (feat. Xenoyr)

"Where I Fall"

"My Way Without You"

"Lullaby"

Bonus tracks:

"Warn Me"

"Betrayal"

Martyr was co-written with former Evanescence drummer Rocky Gray.

For further details, visit Lindsay Schoolcraft on Facebook.