LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT To Guest On New COLDBOUND Album Featuring Ex-LEAVES' EYES Vocalist LIV KRISTINE

Sweden-based melodic death/doom metal band, Coldbound, have checked in with the following update:

"Lindsay Schoolcraft, (Antiqva, ex- Cradle of Filth) has recorded a vocal guest appearance for our upcoming full length album. The result is enchanting; as she was given the very difficult task to incorporate a rather challenging character. Special thanks to Tyler at Monolithic Productions (Toronto, Canada) for the recording assistance."

Coldbound recently announced the release of their new single and music video, "Slumber Of Decay", on February 5th.

Says the band: "Upon discovering new ways to express our visions, finally we discovered this genuine portal of innocence, freedom but also of hardships. We have completed a very tough musical work for this release by capturing the moment and expanding our vision. A vision that resonates within our music in a mysterious way. A way that is capable of putting our audience into a unique trance of thinking through all kind of situations; whether these emotions are connected to a mysterious approach, freedom, fantasy or of inner struggles. This is 'Slumber Of Decay'."

Tracklisting:

"Slumber Of Decay" (album version)

"Slumber Of Decay" (radio edit)

"Slumber Of Decay" (Analogue Knobs & Orchestra Reprise)

Personnel:

The Band:

Liv Kristine - Vocals

Pauli Souka - Vocals, Guitars, Bass, Orchestration, Keyboards, Drums

Meiju Enho - Keyboards, Orchestrations

Session musicians:

Markus Riihimäki - Kantele

Lotta Sofia Kyrönaho - Woodwinds

Pasi Sipilä - Lead Guitar

Main Crew:

Pauli Souka - Production, Recording, Mixing at 'Stairway To Sound'; Hudiksvall, Sweden

Antti Välimäki - Recording at 'Studio Sampolaaris'; Tampere, Finland

Øystein G. Brun - Stem Mastering at 'Crosound Studio'; Bergen, Norway.

Artwork/Photography:

Balsara Inc - Xeniya Balsara Photography