LINDSAY SCHOOLCRAFT To Hold Livestream Chat With Former CRADLE OF FILTH Backing Vocalist SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA This Sunday

Former Cradle Of Filth backing vocalists Sarah Jezebel Deva and Lindsay Schoolcraft teamed up in 2021 for a new single, "Stolen Light", and it was released on September 17th. Lindsay has checked in with some news:

"I know it's been a long while since I've reached out. I hope you're enjoying the spring or fall time for whichever side of the hemisphere you're on.

A new song is on the horizon and is dropping in the next few days on Patreon. It's quite heavy and includes my good friend Sarah Jezebel Deva again on vocals. We also got a black metal icon to come perform on this track and I am over the moon about it!

To find out who it is, plus to join our live meet and greet with Sarah this Sunday, click the button below."

Go to Lindsay's official Patreon page here.

Lindsay on "Stolen Light": "This song is about taking back your power after enduring a long and grueling abusive relationship. Often verbal and emotional abuse is overlooked compared to physical violence, but the after effects have proven to be equally as fatal in the long run. Sarah and I bonded over our shared struggles we've faced in the music industry and this song is an ode to our perseverance, strength, and triumph in taking back our careers and love of singing and creating music.

This track could have not been possible without the mega talents of Tyler Williams at Monolithic Productions and orchestrator Spencer Creaghan. Thank you always for putting up with me and my crazy-ambitious projects.

And last but not least, to Sarah. For being a fighter, a champion, a legend, and an all around awesome person and brilliant artist. You praise me too much for your return, but I haven’t thanked you enough for being such a pivotal influence on me and a singer and musician. From a distance your voice has pulled me through some darker days and now your friendship has changed me for the better. Thank you for inspiring 'Stolen Light' and for all that you have given us through your voice, lyrics, and performances."