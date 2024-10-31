LINKIN PARK Announce US Listening Events For Upcoming From Zero Album

Linkin Park has announced a series of US listening events for their new album, From Zero, on Saturday, November 9.

Says the band: "Check the event listings and contact your local store for details. International events to be announced soon. Stay tuned."

From Zero listening events, as per Linkin Park Association:

Anchorage, AK - Obsession Records

Anniston, AL - CD Cellar

Benton, AR - Retro Rose

Chandler, AZ - Zia Records

Gilbert, AZ - Rock This Town Records

Mesa, AZ - Zia Records

Phoenix, AZ - Zia Records - Bethany Home / Zia Records - Thunderbird

Tempe, AZ - Zia Records

Tuscon, ZA - Zia Records

Burbank, CA - Run Out Groove Records

Davis, CA - Armadillo Music

Napa, CA - Folklore

Oakland, CA - 1-2-3-4 Go! Records

Petaluma, CA - Paradise Found Records + Music

Studio City, CA - Licorice Pizza Records

Littletown, CO - Vinyl Valhalla

Wallingford, CT - Redscroll Records

New London, CT - Telegraph Autonomous Zone

Clearwater, FL - Kingfish Records

Lauderhill, FL - We Got The Beats

Oakland Park, FL - We Got The Beats

Macon, GA - Fresh Produce Records

Boise, ID - Modern Sounds VInyl + Music

Boise, ID - Rollin' Records

Chicago, IL - Reckless Records - Milwaukee Ave.

Chicago, IL - Shuga Records

Elmhurst, IL - Elmhurst Records

McHenry, IL - Siren Records

Plainfield, IL - Left Round Records

Rockford, IL - Toad Hall Books + Records

Woodstock, IL - The Records Department

Evansville, IN - Space Monkey Records

Fort Wayne, IN - Welcome Back Records

Indianapolis, IN - Karma Records

Hutchinson, KS - Permanent Records

Bowling Green, KY - Hard Copies

Mandeville, LA - 22 Sound Records

Baltimore, MD - The Sound Garden

Lewiston, ME - Bull Moose

Waterville, ME - Bull Moose

Bangor, ME - Bull Moose

Scarborough, ME - Bull Moose

Dearborn, MI - Dearborn Music

Owosso, MI - Round Midnight Records

Trenton, MI - Slick Disc

Buffalo, MN - Indie Earth

Burnsville, MN - South Metro Music

Golden Valley, MN - Down In The Valley

Mankato, MN - Tune Town

Maple Grove, MN - Down In The Valley

Joplin, MO - Dig It! Record Barn

Kansas City, MO - Josey Records

Kansas City, MO - Mills Record Company

Billings, MT - Cameron Records

Bozeman, MT - Cactus Records + Gifts

Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall + Record Shop

Wake Forest, NC - Record Krate

Wilmington, NC - School Kids Records

Wilmington, NC - Yellow Dog Discs

Lincoln, ME - First Day Vinyl

Plaistow, NH - Bull Moose

Dover, NJ - Factory Records

Lanoka Harbor, NJ - Yearbook Records

Point Pleasant, NJ - Clarizio Music

Las Vegas, NV - Zia Records - Eastern

Las Vegas, NV - Zia Records - Rainbow

Brooklyn, NY - For The Record

Canandaigua, NY - Canandaigua Record Exchange

Horseheads, NY - Squatch Den Records

Poughkeepsie, NY - Darkside Records

Rochester, NY - Record Archive

Schenectady, NY - Love Vinyl Records

Syracuse, NY - The Sound Garden

West Babylon, NY - Looney Tunes

Williamsville, NY - Hi-Fi Hits

Troy, OH - Resignation Records

Yellow Springs, OH - Toxic Beauty Records

Tulsa, OK - Josey Records

Portland, OR - Exiled Records

Portland, OR - Music Millennium

Bethlehem, PA - Compact Disc Center

Easton, PA - Spin Me Round

Kutztown, PA - Young One Records

Lancaster, PA - Dreaming Human

Wilkes-Barre, PA - Gallery Of Sound

Spartanburg, SC - BJ Music

Rapid City, SD - Black Hills Vinyl

Clarkesville, TN - Andvinyl Records

Nashville, TN - The Groove

Arlington, TX - ZT Records

Austin, TX - Waterloo Records

Bryan, TX - Curious Collections

Dallas, TX - Josey Records

Frisco, TX - ZT Records

Houston, TX - Cactus Music

Huntsville, TX - Volume Music

Keller, TX - County Line Records

Spring, TX - Space City Audio

Spring / The Woodlands, TX - Volume Music

The Woodlands, TX - ZT Records

Taylorsville, UT - Graywhale

Virginia Beach, VA - AFK Books & Records

Bellevue, WA - Silver Platters

Longview, WA - Square Dog Books, Movies, Music

Lynnwood, WA - Silver Platters

Richland, WA - AU Records

Seattle, WA - Silver Platters

Spokane, WA - Recorded Memories

Appleton, WI - Eroding Winds

Greenfield, WI - Volta Records

Milwaukee, WI - Lilliput Records

Oshkosh, WI - Eroding Winds

South Milwaukee, WI - Omen Alternative Music + Media

New Martinsville, WV - Kraken Records

Wheeling, WV - Nail City Record

With From Zero, Linkin Park - Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain - are looking to harness the purest energy of their past, present, and future. The new era has officially begun.

From Zero, will be released on November 15. Pre-order / pre-save here via Warner Records.

Tracklisting:

"From Zero" (Intro)

"The Emptiness Machine"

"Cut The Bridge"

"Heavy Is The Crown"

"Over Each Other"

"Casualty"

"Overflow"

"Two Faced"

"Stained"

"IGYEIH"

"Good Things Go"

"Over Each Other" video:

"The Emptiness Machine" video:

(Photo - James Minchin III)