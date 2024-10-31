LINKIN PARK Announce US Listening Events For Upcoming From Zero Album
Linkin Park has announced a series of US listening events for their new album, From Zero, on Saturday, November 9.
Says the band: "Check the event listings and contact your local store for details. International events to be announced soon. Stay tuned."
From Zero listening events, as per Linkin Park Association:
Anchorage, AK - Obsession Records
Anniston, AL - CD Cellar
Benton, AR - Retro Rose
Chandler, AZ - Zia Records
Gilbert, AZ - Rock This Town Records
Mesa, AZ - Zia Records
Phoenix, AZ - Zia Records - Bethany Home / Zia Records - Thunderbird
Tempe, AZ - Zia Records
Tuscon, ZA - Zia Records
Burbank, CA - Run Out Groove Records
Davis, CA - Armadillo Music
Napa, CA - Folklore
Oakland, CA - 1-2-3-4 Go! Records
Petaluma, CA - Paradise Found Records + Music
Studio City, CA - Licorice Pizza Records
Littletown, CO - Vinyl Valhalla
Wallingford, CT - Redscroll Records
New London, CT - Telegraph Autonomous Zone
Clearwater, FL - Kingfish Records
Lauderhill, FL - We Got The Beats
Oakland Park, FL - We Got The Beats
Macon, GA - Fresh Produce Records
Boise, ID - Modern Sounds VInyl + Music
Boise, ID - Rollin' Records
Chicago, IL - Reckless Records - Milwaukee Ave.
Chicago, IL - Shuga Records
Elmhurst, IL - Elmhurst Records
McHenry, IL - Siren Records
Plainfield, IL - Left Round Records
Rockford, IL - Toad Hall Books + Records
Woodstock, IL - The Records Department
Evansville, IN - Space Monkey Records
Fort Wayne, IN - Welcome Back Records
Indianapolis, IN - Karma Records
Hutchinson, KS - Permanent Records
Bowling Green, KY - Hard Copies
Mandeville, LA - 22 Sound Records
Baltimore, MD - The Sound Garden
Lewiston, ME - Bull Moose
Waterville, ME - Bull Moose
Bangor, ME - Bull Moose
Scarborough, ME - Bull Moose
Dearborn, MI - Dearborn Music
Owosso, MI - Round Midnight Records
Trenton, MI - Slick Disc
Buffalo, MN - Indie Earth
Burnsville, MN - South Metro Music
Golden Valley, MN - Down In The Valley
Mankato, MN - Tune Town
Maple Grove, MN - Down In The Valley
Joplin, MO - Dig It! Record Barn
Kansas City, MO - Josey Records
Kansas City, MO - Mills Record Company
Billings, MT - Cameron Records
Bozeman, MT - Cactus Records + Gifts
Raleigh, NC - The Pour House Music Hall + Record Shop
Wake Forest, NC - Record Krate
Wilmington, NC - School Kids Records
Wilmington, NC - Yellow Dog Discs
Lincoln, ME - First Day Vinyl
Plaistow, NH - Bull Moose
Dover, NJ - Factory Records
Lanoka Harbor, NJ - Yearbook Records
Point Pleasant, NJ - Clarizio Music
Las Vegas, NV - Zia Records - Eastern
Las Vegas, NV - Zia Records - Rainbow
Brooklyn, NY - For The Record
Canandaigua, NY - Canandaigua Record Exchange
Horseheads, NY - Squatch Den Records
Poughkeepsie, NY - Darkside Records
Rochester, NY - Record Archive
Schenectady, NY - Love Vinyl Records
Syracuse, NY - The Sound Garden
West Babylon, NY - Looney Tunes
Williamsville, NY - Hi-Fi Hits
Troy, OH - Resignation Records
Yellow Springs, OH - Toxic Beauty Records
Tulsa, OK - Josey Records
Portland, OR - Exiled Records
Portland, OR - Music Millennium
Bethlehem, PA - Compact Disc Center
Easton, PA - Spin Me Round
Kutztown, PA - Young One Records
Lancaster, PA - Dreaming Human
Wilkes-Barre, PA - Gallery Of Sound
Spartanburg, SC - BJ Music
Rapid City, SD - Black Hills Vinyl
Clarkesville, TN - Andvinyl Records
Nashville, TN - The Groove
Arlington, TX - ZT Records
Austin, TX - Waterloo Records
Bryan, TX - Curious Collections
Dallas, TX - Josey Records
Frisco, TX - ZT Records
Houston, TX - Cactus Music
Huntsville, TX - Volume Music
Keller, TX - County Line Records
Spring, TX - Space City Audio
Spring / The Woodlands, TX - Volume Music
The Woodlands, TX - ZT Records
Taylorsville, UT - Graywhale
Virginia Beach, VA - AFK Books & Records
Bellevue, WA - Silver Platters
Longview, WA - Square Dog Books, Movies, Music
Lynnwood, WA - Silver Platters
Richland, WA - AU Records
Seattle, WA - Silver Platters
Spokane, WA - Recorded Memories
Appleton, WI - Eroding Winds
Greenfield, WI - Volta Records
Milwaukee, WI - Lilliput Records
Oshkosh, WI - Eroding Winds
South Milwaukee, WI - Omen Alternative Music + Media
New Martinsville, WV - Kraken Records
Wheeling, WV - Nail City Record
With From Zero, Linkin Park - Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain - are looking to harness the purest energy of their past, present, and future. The new era has officially begun.
From Zero, will be released on November 15. Pre-order / pre-save here via Warner Records.
Tracklisting:
"From Zero" (Intro)
"The Emptiness Machine"
"Cut The Bridge"
"Heavy Is The Crown"
"Over Each Other"
"Casualty"
"Overflow"
"Two Faced"
"Stained"
"IGYEIH"
"Good Things Go"
"Over Each Other" video:
"The Emptiness Machine" video:
(Photo - James Minchin III)