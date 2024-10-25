LINKIN PARK Release New Single "Over Each Other"; Official Video Available

Linkin Park - Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Dave “Phoenix” Farrell, Joe Hahn, Emily Armstrong and Colin Brittain - continue their triumphant return with the release of a new single from their forthcoming album, From Zero. Check out the official video for "Over Each Other", directed by Hahn, below.

Right out of the gate, first single "The Emptiness Machine" surged as a global smash with a seismic impact. It vaulted into the Top 5 of the Spotify Global Chart, clinched #1 at both Alternative and Rock Radio, catapulted to #1 on the Billboard Alternative and Rock Airplay Chart, and infiltrated the Billboard Hot 100 at #21. The single has tallied unprecedented numbers for a modern rock song at DSPs, generating north of 95 million Spotify streams and 28 million YouTube views on the music video. Not to mention, Linkin Park just reached another benchmark, exceeding over 54 million monthly listeners on Spotify and becoming “the top-streamed rock band on the platform” and one of the “40 top-streamed artists globally on the platform.”

With From Zero, the band is looking to harness the purest energy of their past, present, and future. The new era has officially begun.

From Zero, will be released on November 15. Pre-order / pre-save here via Warner Records.

Tracklisting:

"From Zero" (Intro)

"The Emptiness Machine"

"Cut The Bridge"

"Heavy Is The Crown"

"Over Each Other"

"Casualty"

"Overflow"

"Two Faced"

"Stained"

"IGYEIH"

"Good Things Go"

"The Emptiness Machine" video:

(Photo - James Minchin III)