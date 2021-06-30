LIONHEART Feat. Former IRON MAIDEN, UFO, MSG Members Raise And Donate £1,000 To Little Havens Children's Hospice; Video

In days when the world seems to revolve only around football, Lionheart remind us that there are things that really matter.

Last week, Dennis, Rocky, and Clive went along to Little Havens Hospice to present them a check of £1,000, as result of the "Mary Did You Know" charity 7" vinyl, released last Christmas.

Here is video the musicians made about the visit at the hospice:

The band and the staff of the Little Havens published the following acknowledgements:

Last year, Lionheart became aware of the incredible work Little Havens children's hospice was undertaking. The band resolved to lend its support by releasing a remixed limited edition 7-inch white vinyl version of their Christmas song "Mary Did You Know" with a re-worked version of "The Reality Of Miracles" on the B-side. 100% of the proceeds from the record were to be donated to Little Havens.

The single sold so well, both as both vinyl and download, that the band were able to present Little Havens with a check for £1,000.

Dennis Stratton from Lionheart stated, "We are so very grateful to everyone who went out and bought the single and therefore helped us to raise this amazing figure of £1,000. It was beyond what we had hoped for, and all we can say on behalf of the band and the staff and children at Little Havens is thank you so very, very much."

Tanya King, Philanthropy Manager at Havens Hospices added: "Our thanks and gratitude go out to all the Lionheart fans who bought the record in order to support us in our work. It sounds like a cliché, but every pound really is 'Making every day count' for those we are caring for today, and those we will meet in the future, too. So thank you all once again for your incredibly kind donation of £1,000.00."

Little Havens provides palliative nursing and supportive care to children of all ages living with complex or incurable conditions. The hospice’s specialist Care Team support children and their families throughout illness, death, and bereavement, in the comfort of their own home or at the hospice based in Thundersley, Essex. If you wish to help Little Havens with a donation, please visit their website Little Havens Hospice.

Lionheart lineup:

Dennis Stratton (formerly guitarist with Iron Maiden)

Steve Mann (currently guitarist and keyboardist with Michael Schenker)

Rocky Newton (formerly bass player and backing vocalist with McAuley Schenker Group)

Clive Edwards (formerly drummer with UFO, Wild Horses, and Uli Roth)

Lee Small (formerly lead vocalist with Shy and Phenomena)