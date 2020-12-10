LIONHEART Feat. Former IRON MAIDEN, UFO, MSG, SHY Members Release Charity Single / Video "Mary Did You Know"

Tomorrow, December 11th, British rockers Lionheart will release the 7" single "Mary Did You Know" as strictly limited edition white vinyl. The video for the song can be seen below.

The single is not only a high quality collector's item for all melodic rock fans: 100% of the proceeds will go to the children's hospice Little Havens.

Little Havens Hospice offers palliative care and supportive care for babies, children, and teenagers with complex or incurable diseases. The hospice also offers overnight accommodation, emergency stays, symptom management, and loving care at the end of a child's life.

Little Havens must raise over £81,000 each week to help these children. Any gift, no matter how big or small, means a lot to the families Little Havens cares for. More info can be found here.

In addition to the vinyl single, the song will also be released digitally. Both versions can be ordered at this location.

Lionheart lineup:

Dennis Stratton (formerly guitarist with Iron Maiden)

Steve Mann (currently guitarist and keyboardist with Michael Schenker)

Rocky Newton (formerly bass player and backing vocalist with McAuley Schenker Group)

Clive Edwards (formerly drummer with UFO, Wild Horses, and Uli Roth)

Lee Small (formerly lead vocalist with Shy and Phenomena)