LIQUID TENSION EXPERIMENT Premier "Hypersonic" Music Video

Liquid Tension Experiment, the legendary supergroup comprised of Mike Portnoy (Transatlantic, Sons Of Apollo), John Petrucci (Dream Theater), Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater), and Tony Levin (King Crimson, Peter Gabriel), return with a new album, LTE3, out this Friday, March 26, via InsideOutMusic, twenty-two years after the bands’ last studio album.

The band have released the Christian Rios-created music video for the album opener, "Hypersonic".

"'Hypersonic' was the last song we composed of the four new compositions. We knew we needed an opener that was just going to take peoples’ heads off from the minute you hit play. Paradigm Shift opens with this 5 second run that just punches you in the face. This time around we open with a 30 second run before we even settle into the main riff and groove. It was absolutely designed that way and to me it's kind of a cross between Acid Rain and Paradigm Shift mixed with a lot of The Dance of Eternity kind of insanity. We purposely threw everything including the kitchen sink into that one." - Mike Portnoy

"As we were putting the album together, we all felt that there needed to be a track that had some chops and speed and that frantic nervous energy that a song like Paradigm Shift from the first LTE album or Acid Rain from LTE2 had - something heavy and full of energy. This song definitely checks off that box. There are a lot of intricate, full-band unison moments where the challenge is to be as locked as possible and I think those types of passages on this song are a testament of how well we work together. This song really reflects the personalities of all four of us and has a lot of very musical, as well as quirky moments, that just make it a very fun ride." - John Petrucci

The new album will be available in the following formats:

• Limited deluxe hot pink 3LP+2CD+Blu-ray Box Set (incl. a poster and 4 artcards, Blu-ray includes a 5.1 surround mix with visuals, and full band interview from the studio)

• Limited 2CD+Blu-ray Artbook

• Limited 2CD Digipak

• Gatefold black 2LP+CD

• Digital album (2CD)

Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Hypersonic"

"Beating The Odds"

"Liquid Evolution"

"The Passage Of Time"

"Chris & Kevin’s Amazing Odyssey"

"Rhapsody In Blue"

"Shades Of Hope"

"Key To The Imagination"

Bonus Disc: Includes almost an hour of improvised jams.

"Beating The Odds" video:



“The Passage Of Time” video:

Teaser:

In 1997, Mike Portnoy, John Petrucci, Jordan Rudess, and Tony Levin, joined forces to create Liquid Tension Experiment. The foursome would release their iconic, self-titled debut album in 1998 and the dazzling follow-up, LTE2 in 1999, creating a dynamic, frantic, and inventive sound all their own. The incredible creativity between the collective would prompt Petrucci and Portnoy to invite Rudess to join Dream Theater, effectively marking the end of this side project. However, since that time, there have been few reunions more in demand. Now, with the world in lockdown and calendars unexpectedly aligned, the inconceivable has finally happened… a new Liquid Tension Experiment album.

(Photo - Tony Levin)