LITA FORD Names MARTEN ANDERSSON As New Bassist

Bassist Marten Andersson (Steelheart, Lizzy Borden, Lynch Mob) will join Lita Ford on stage for all of her upcoming 2022 tour dates.

A statement from Lita Ford reads: "Marten brings to the stage a sound and high energy dynamic style of bass guitar playing like a freight train hauling thunder through a hurricane."

Marten Andersson commented, "For those of you who haven't heard, Yessss I have indeed joined the Lita Ford band. I am super excited to join these awesome musicians and kind souls: Lita Ford, Patrick Kennison, Bobby Rock, and the great team around them. Can't wait for the upcoming tour dates and to get out and rock!"

"My special thanks to my dear friend and long time Lita bass player Marty O'Brien for making this transition so easy and smooth. Good luck in Daughtry brother. I will of course miss my Steelheart bros (and all you Steeles out there) but I am planning to stay in your lives and I know Steelheart will continue to slay without me and be better then ever."

Confirmed 2022 Lita Ford tour dates are as listed:

May

22 - Grantville, PA - Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course

27 - Indianapolis, IN - Miller Lite Carb Day at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Performing with Kings Of Chaos)

28 - Miami, OK - Buffalo Run Casino & Resort

June

3 - Sandusky, OH - Jackson Street Pier

4 - Gary, IN - Hard Rock Live

11 - Aurora, IL - The Piazza

23 - Albany, NY - Jennings Landing at Albany Riverfront Park

24 - Milwaukee, WI - SummerFest

July

8 - Bristol, VA - The Cameo Theater

9 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena

13 - Cadott, WI - Rock Fest

15 - Rocklin, CA - Quarry Park Amphitheater

17 - West Fargo, ND - Red River Valley Fair

22 - Horseheads, NY - The L

23 - Butler, PA - Butler Bikes & BBQ

29 - Franklin, OH - J.D. Legends

30 - Negaunee, MI - Thunder On The Iron Range Music Festival

(Photo by Teddy Allison Photography LLC)