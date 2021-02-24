LITA FORD, Y&T, ASIA, MR. BIG, GREAT WHITE, KEEL, PINK CREAM 69 And More Interviewed For New Book Revealing Stories Behind Famous Power Ballads

Lynyrd Skynyrd and other associated acts conquered the airwaves with their electrified ballads. Millions of listeners were attracted to the songs that were a mix of slow tempo and electric guitar outbreaks to satisfy the fans. This book features exclusive interviews with rock artists that composed or performed in the recordings of popular Power Ballads. The artists discuss the stories behind the songs that were recorded in 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and beyond...

You can read 56 interviews with current or former members of: Alien, Arc Angel, Argent, Asia, Axe, Axxis, Brighton Rock, Every Mother’s Nightmare, Fiona, Gotthard, Great White, Hardline, Hooters, Jean Beauvoir, Letchen Grey, Lionheart, Lita Ford, Martin Briley, Mr. Big, Pink Cream 69, Praying Mantis, Q5, Robert Tepper, Robin Beck, Keel, Stage Dolls, Stan Bush, Starz, Talisman, Touch, Trixter, Tyketto, Warrior Soul, White Lion, Y&T and many more.

The musicians discuss the following songs:

1. 220 Volt - “Love Is All You Need”

2. Airrace - “Didn't Wanna Lose Ya”

3. Alannah Myles - “Black Velvet”

4. Alien - “Mirror”

5. Alliance - “Make A Stand”

6. Arc Angel - “Tragedy”

7. Argent - “Hold Your Head Up”

8. Axe - “Battles”

9. Axxis - “Stay Don’t Leave Me”

10. Bangalore Choir - “Loaded Gun”

11. Brighton Rock - “Can’t Wait For The Night”

12. Carl Dixon - “All My Love And Hopes For You”

13. China Sky - “The Last Romantic Warrior”

14. Every Mother’s Nightmare - “Love Can Make You Blind”

15. Fiona - “Talk To Me”

16. Gotthard - “Heaven”

17. Grand Prix - “Which Way Did The Wind Blow”

18. Great White - “Angel Song”

19. Hardline - “Change Of Heart”

20. Hooters - “Johnny B”

21. James House - “I’m In It For Love”

22. Jean Beauvoir - “Feel The Heat”

23. Jim Foster - “Maggie”

24. Asia - “Heaven On Earth”

25. Lea Hart - “The Only One”

26. Letchen Grey - “Bring On The Night”

27. Lionheart - “Living In A Dream”

28. Lita Ford (Duet With Ozzy Osbourne) - “Close My Eyes Forever”

29. Martin Briley - “A Rainy Day In New York City”

30. Mr. Big - “Just Take My Heart”

31. Pair A Dice - “I’ Ll Be There For You”

32. Pink Cream 69 - “Where The Eagle Learns To Fly”

33. Praying Mantis - “Lovers To The Grave”

34. Prism - “Don’t Let Him Know”

35. Q5 - “Come And Gone”

36. Rio - “I Don’t Wanna Be The Fool”

37. Robert Tepper - “Your Love Hurts”

38. Robin Beck - “First Time”

39. Keel - “Tears Of Fire”

40. Spread Eagle - “Thru These Eyes”

41. Stage Dolls - “Love Don’t Bother Me”

42. Stan Bush & Barrage - “Love Don’t Lie”

43. Starz - “Johnny All Alone”

44. Tigertailz - “Fall In Love Again”

45. Newman - “Stay With Me”

46. Talisman - “Just Between Us”

47. Touch - “Don’t You Know What Love Is”

48. Trixter - “Runaway Train”

49. Tyketto - “Standing Alone”

50. Vice - “Sally”

51. Warrior Soul - “Lullaby”

52. Wayne Olivieri - “Never Made A Stand”

53. White Lion - “Broken Heart”

54. Wild Blue - “Fire With Fire”

55. Wild Force - “I Want You To Stay”

56. Y&T - “I Believe In You”

The book was written by Vasileios Yfantis, who lately participated at the Hollywood Music In Media Awards 2021 ceremony by presenting the awards for “Best World Music”, “Best Lyrics/Lyricist”. Vasileios has also authored other thematic books on punk, metal and music technology. Next plans for Vasileios Yfantis include the release of a new musical album of experimental music in 2021 and the preparation of a new book. Stay tuned.

