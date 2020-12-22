LITTLE CAESAR - Live Stream Performance Of Debut Album To Air On Streaming For Vengeance

Originally scheduled for December 18th, Little Caesar's live stream performance of their self-titled debut album will now happen on December 26th at at 8pm PST / 11pm EST on the band's Facebook page and BraveWords' new streaming platform, Streaming For Vengeance, who will air the show at the same time on our Facebook page. For more on Streaming For Vengeance, visit this location.







A statement from show sponsors Blackstar Amplification reads: "We are stoked to host Little Caesar, playing their iconic 1990 Geffen Records debut LP live in its ENTIRETY for the first time ever. Powered by Blackstar Amplification and in partnership with BraveWords. The band and Blackstar have a long history, with guitarist Loren Molinare having joined the family in 2009 as US Artist Relations and has been a part of the fabric since. This stream is in partnership with the National Independent Venue Association (NIVA) in support of helping struggling independent US venues through this difficult time.