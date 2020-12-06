LITTLE CAESAR - Live Stream Pushed Back Due To COVID Restrictions

Originally scheduled for December 18th, Little Caesar's live stream performance of their self-titled debut album will now happen on December 26th at at 8pm PST / 11pm EST on the band's Facebook page. A statement from the band reads:

"Due to LA's COVID-19 restrictions, we have to move the date of this online show. We are proud to announce that Blackstar Amplification is sponsoring the show and will be concurrently streaming the show on all their Social Media platforms. We will be celebrating 30 years since the release of our debut album. It's FREE and there will be a link posted during the show to donate to Save Our Stages to help struggling venues stay afloat during this Pandemic. Without all our great venues, none of us will continue to get to enjoy live shows of all of our favorite bands! Please tune in! Thanks for all of your love and support over these 30+ years!"