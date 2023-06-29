Live Nation Canada Announces Acquisition Of The KEE To Bala - Muskoka's Concert Destination

Live Nation Canada, the world’s leading live entertainment company, today announced it has acquired The KEE To Bala, in partnership with current operators, Mike Strong and Mike Homewood. Strong and Homewood’s skills and success creating an iconic entertainment venue, combined with Live Nation’s world-class touring and venue business, will bring even more great artists to Muskoka.

This historic entertainment destination, located on Lake Muskoka, in the town of Bala, Ontario, was originally built as a dance hall in 1942. A unique space with an abundance of history and character, The KEE remains a staple in the local music scene, hosting a number of notable Canadian and international acts over the years including Blue Rodeo, Louis Armstrong, The Ramones, Drake, Sam Roberts Band, Shaggy, The Tragically Hip, Avicii, The Reklaws and many more.

“We’re thrilled to add The KEE To Bala to our growing venue portfolio and we welcome Mike Strong and Mike Homewood to our Live Nation Canada family,” says Wayne Zronik, President, Business Operations, Live Nation Canada. “Both Strong and Homewood have a strong and proven track record in hospitality and our team is dedicated to supporting them and their team’s exceptional capabilities.”

“By joining forces with the leaders in entertainment, Live Nation, we will tap into the team’s expertise to enhance our incredible venue and create even more opportunities for fans and artists to connect, while also contributing to tourism and the local economy in the area,” said Mike Strong, Co-Owner, The KEE To Bala.

The KEE To Bala is the latest addition to the company’s growing venue footprint in Canada and the expansion of its global venue portfolio, Venue Nation.