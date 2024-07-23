LIVING COLOUR's VERNON REID Reveals The Seven Guitar Riffs That Inspired Him; Video

Vernon Reid of Living Colour stopped by the Guitar World studio recently to show some of his favourite riffs that have inspired him. Watch the video below:

Living Colour will support Extreme on a month-long September run of their global “Thicker Than Blood Tour.”

For tickets and additional information, please visit extreme-band.com.

Tour dates:

September

4 - The Pub Station - Billings, MT

5 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

8 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA

10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC

12 - River Cree Casino & Resort - Enoch, AB

13 - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino - Calgary, AB

15 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK

16 - Casino Regina - Regina, SK

18 - Club Regent Casino - Winnipeg, MB

20 - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium - Thunder Bay, ON

21 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI

24 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH

25 - Riviera Theatre - N. Tonawanda, NY

27 - Casino Rama - Orillia, ON

28 - MTELUS - Montréal, QC