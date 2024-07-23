LIVING COLOUR's VERNON REID Reveals The Seven Guitar Riffs That Inspired Him; Video
July 23, 2024, 41 minutes ago
Vernon Reid of Living Colour stopped by the Guitar World studio recently to show some of his favourite riffs that have inspired him. Watch the video below:
Living Colour will support Extreme on a month-long September run of their global “Thicker Than Blood Tour.”
For tickets and additional information, please visit extreme-band.com.
Tour dates:
September
4 - The Pub Station - Billings, MT
5 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT
8 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA
10 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC
12 - River Cree Casino & Resort - Enoch, AB
13 - Grey Eagle Resort and Casino - Calgary, AB
15 - TCU Place - Saskatoon, SK
16 - Casino Regina - Regina, SK
18 - Club Regent Casino - Winnipeg, MB
20 - Thunder Bay Community Auditorium - Thunder Bay, ON
21 - EPIC Event Center - Green Bay, WI
24 - Taft Theatre - Cincinnati, OH
25 - Riviera Theatre - N. Tonawanda, NY
27 - Casino Rama - Orillia, ON
28 - MTELUS - Montréal, QC