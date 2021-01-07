LIVLØS - Melodic Death Metal Outfit Signs Worldwide Contract With Napalm Records & Napalm Events

"We proudly welcome burgeoning melodic death metal force Livløs to the Napalm Records family!"

Since forming in 2014, Livløs have rapidly made their mark on the Danish metal scene through energetic and enthralling live performances, as well as reputable releases and appearances, including Copenhell, Eurosonic and Spot Festival. Determined and efficient, Livløs have proven why they are among Denmark's most promising metal bands. Today, Napalm Records is proud to announce that Livløs has signed a worldwide record deal, in addition to signing with in-house booking agency Napalm Events.

Livløs on signing with Napalm Records: "We are immensely proud to sign with such a great label as Napalm Records, as well as Napalm Events and Iron Avantgarde Publishing! The label alone has provided us with multiple records that have essentially aided in shaping the sound of LIVLØS over the years - and even before the band was started! We look forward to a long and prosperous adventure with our new family and to taking the Livløs name even further!"

Thorsten Harm, Booking Agent at Napalm Events on signing Livløs to Napalm Events: "Since I was running into Livløs’ manager at the legendary Prime Collective Christmas Party in Copenhagen in late 2018, I kept an eye on this promising band. In the last few years they worked hard and were developping succesfully in their home country. Now it’s time for them to move on and explore international territories. I’m excited to represent them as a booking agent from now and can’t wait to get them on the road once the pandemic is over."

Watch the music video for their latest single, “Rot & Ruin”, below:

Livløs (translates to ‘lifeless’) performs melodic death metal, merging grandiose Scandinavian melodies and melancholy with intense American-rooted death metal, putting a unique spin on bands like At The Gates, Carcass and Death.

The band is currently working on their explosive, hard-hitting 2021 release, ready to take their career to the next level with Napalm Records.



Livløs is:

Niklas Lykke (vocals)

Franz Posch (guitar)

Kenneth Breinbjerg (guitar)

Søren Frambo (bass)

Thomas Dannemand (drums)

(Photo - Nikolaj Bransholm)