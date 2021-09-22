LIZZY BORDEN - Master Of Disguise, Deal With The Devil Vinyl Reissues Available In November

On November 19, Lizzy Borden will release vinyl reissues of classic albums Master Of Disguise (1989) and Deal With The Devil (2000) via Metal Blade Records. Pre-order your copies in North America, and Europe.

The records are available in the following versions:

Master Of Disguise vinyl versions:

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- clear gold marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- blue / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- sky blue marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- blackberry marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

Deal With The Devil vinyl versions:

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- blackberry marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- rose / white marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear warm grey marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- beige marbled vinyl (US exclusive)