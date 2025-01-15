LÖANSHARK Debut "Another Man In The Trunk" Music Video

Barcelona’s Löanshark will release their new studio album, No Sins To Confess, on February 14 via ROAR. Today, the band debut a video for the new single, "Another Man In The Trunk". Check it out below, and pre-order the album at this location.

Everything about Löanshark is old-school and like a flashback into the early 80s metal scene. “This is what we feel and what we are, so it’s kinda impossible for us to not sound old-school, because it is in our DNA”, describes bassist Aless. You can already see that spirit within their artwork, their logo or their look.

“For the cover artwork, we wanted that 80's movie atmosphere, something eye catchy, dangerous, exciting and sexy! So we have chosen a smoky alley as the setting, long and sexy female legs, that hide a lethal weapon behind them, and there we are, about to die at the hands of this hit woman who already has ‘another man in the trunk.’ We want to maintain that ‘mafia’ atmosphere in our work, we want it to be our identifying seal, in accordance with the name we chose for the band.”

No Sins To Confess will be featuring re-recorded, early tracks “Machine Gunner” and “Heavy Metal Addicts” as well as a cover version of NWOBHM cult band Marseille and their track “Open Fire”. In the end you will get ten exciting tracks of a young band that is obviously on fire.

“I think we managed to sound fresh within the genre,” summarizes Aless. “Obviously we play traditional heavy metal and that aura is going to reach you when you hear it, but at the same time we try to ensure that no riff reminds you explicitly of any other song. Another virtue we have is, that we are what you hear on the album. We try not to be pretentious with the production and when you see us live you will get a very similar experience. People are usually surprised by our live sound, created by just three crazy people.”

Tracklisting:

“Electric Shockin’ Waves”

“Machine Gunner”

“The City Goes Fast”

“Another Man In The Trunk”

“Backstabber”

“Wet N’ Wild”

“Midnight Shooter”

“Bad Guys Don’t Lose”

“Open Fire”

“Heavy Metal Addicts”

“Electric Shocking Waves” video:

“The City Goes Fast”: