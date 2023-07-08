LOKUST Reveal Video For "Parasitic"

London-based thrash-metal quintet Lokust have issued a music video for a new track titled "Parasitic" off the band's debut album Infidel, which will be self-released on July 28th.

Featuring 11 tracks, Infidel is a creatively complex and thunderous dose of modern metal, brimming with pummelling drums and bass, shredding guitar riffs and blood-curdling vocals - although simultaneously featuring moments of dynamic introspection and poignancy throughout the album.

"We always meant for Lokust to exist on the border between old-school and contemporary - we use a lot of layering in our songwriting as well as aiming to integrate the full array of what a metal band can do these days, technically and production-wise - but our loyalty to imperfections, raw expression and humanity remains paramount," says the band about this new record.

"We've always aspired to follow in the footsteps of the bands we first fell in love with, who seemed to have a more transparent, expressive way of executing their music, rather than what we perceive as the more careful and polished approach of a lot of bands these days," they add.

Tracklisting:

"(March)"

"The Sin Of Doubt"

"Parasitic"

"Guiltless"

"Anima"

"War Of Opposites"

"(Futile)"

"Vilified"

"Jinn"

"Eradication:One"

"Sacrosant"

"Vilified" video:

