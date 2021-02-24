London Rockers BLACK ORCHID EMPIRE To Release Live In The Studio EP In April; "Pray To The Creature" Video Available

London, UK rock outfit Black Orchid Empire will release Live In The Studio on April 16th via Long Branch Records. The live EP includes one song from each of their critically acclaimed full-length albums. These ferocious performances showcase the band's huge sound and machine-like tightness as the three-piece thrives in their natural environment - the recording and rehearsal space that gave birth to so many of their monstrous riffs.

Pre-order / pre-save Live In The Studio here. Fans can check out the music video for the first single, "Pray To The Creature", below.

Black Orchid Empire guitarist and singer Paul Visser about the new EP: "Playing live in front of an audience is always an incredible experience, but much of our music was created in a more personal and isolated place. Filming three of our favorite songs in the room in which so many of them were written, thrashed out, and recorded was an amazing experience which we can't wait to share!"

Tracklist:

"Pray To The Creature"

"Come In"

"Motorcade"