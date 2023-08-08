LORD OF THE LOST Debut "Dead End" Music Video
August 8, 2023, 6 minutes ago
Just a few days after performing their last show of 2023 with Iron Maiden on the main stage of the legendary Wacken Open Air, Lord Of The Lost have released a new video for “Dead End”. The song is taken from their #1 charting album, Blood & Glitter.
After the shrill and colorful video for “Reset The Preset” a month ago, the band spontaneously shot a video in an underground club in London with English director Caitlin Strokes in between tour days of the Iron Maiden tour.
2023 is the most successful year in the band's history so far. After representing Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in May and supporting Iron Maiden on their European tour for the second time in two years, the first short break of the year is now upon them. Tickets for the upcoming headline shows as well as their own LordFest festival are partly sold out already.
Check out the “Dead End” video below:
Lord Of The Lost are:
Chris Harms - Vocals, Guitar
Pi Stoffers - Guitar
Class Grenayde - Bass
Gared Dirge - Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar
Niklas Kahl - Drums
(Photo - VDPictures)