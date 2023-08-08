LORD OF THE LOST Debut "Dead End" Music Video

Just a few days after performing their last show of 2023 with Iron Maiden on the main stage of the legendary Wacken Open Air, Lord Of The Lost have released a new video for “Dead End”. The song is taken from their #1 charting album, Blood & Glitter.

After the shrill and colorful video for “Reset The Preset” a month ago, the band spontaneously shot a video in an underground club in London with English director Caitlin Strokes in between tour days of the Iron Maiden tour.

2023 is the most successful year in the band's history so far. After representing Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in May and supporting Iron Maiden on their European tour for the second time in two years, the first short break of the year is now upon them. Tickets for the upcoming headline shows as well as their own LordFest festival are partly sold out already.

Check out the “Dead End” video below:

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms - Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers - Guitar

Class Grenayde - Bass

Gared Dirge - Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl - Drums

(Photo - VDPictures)