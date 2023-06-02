LORD OF THE LOST Premier "noituLOVEr" Lyric Video

Roughly three weeks after their great experience at the Eurovision Song Contest, Lord Of The Lost have since returned to their "normal" life.

Following their first festivals and concerts after the event, they are gearing up to play the first of their ten concerts with Iron Maiden in 2023 this Saturday in Finland. In addition, there will be multiple headline and festival shows, as well as concerts with Powerwolf and Amon Amarth, and their very own LordFest festival in Hamburg.

Today, the Germans have released the official lyric video for "noituLOVEr". The song, influenced by the new wave and synth pop sound of the 80s, was released shortly before the ESC as part of the Earbook and Digital Deluxe Edition of the band’s #1-charting album, Blood & Glitter. Shortly after the release, Blood & Glitter entered the Official German Album Charts again at #2.

Chris Harms says: "Lyric videos are not really our thing at all. But for a song like 'noituLOVEr', or 'LOVE Revolution' as it is pronounced, where the lyrics are undeniably the most important thing, a lyric video was the only thing that made sense. 'LOVE Revolution' is a song for all those who, even nowadays, still feel like they don't quite fit in, in the prefabricated open puzzle pieces that our society leaves for us. Such as me. It's equally a song for all those who are responsible for this problem. As long as any diversity in love is not as natural and accepted as breathing, it is important to stand up for the uniqueness of it - and to release songs like these."

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms - Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers - Guitar

Class Grenayde - Bass

Gared Dirge - Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl - Drums

(Photo - VDPictures)