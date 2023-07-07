LORD OF THE LOST Premier "Reset The Preset" Music Video

Lord Of The Lost have revealed a new music video for the track, “Reset The Preset”, cut from their #1 charting latest album, Blood & Glitter.

After representing Germany at the Eurovision Song Contest in May, the band is more successful than ever: the last shows of their second support tour for Iron Maiden are closing in, and the band’s busy live schedule also includes great slots at the main European summer festivals, including Wacken in August and Rockharz Open Air this weekend, while headline shows and their very own LordFest festival are selling out fast.

Lord Of The Lost on “Reset The Preset”: "In line with the song title 'Reset The Preset', we did everything the way we NEVER do it for this video. We put every creative decision of the music video - whether it was clothing, lighting, colors, content, whatever... - into other hands. Namely, into the hands of our tour photographer and cameraman Lennard Schmitt, who has an incredible knack for visually absurd art. So, with Lennard as director, we set every LOTL preset to reset and let ourselves be surprised with this video from start to finish. The result is definitely the most shrill and weirdest piece of visual art we've ever released."

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms - Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers - Guitar

Class Grenayde - Bass

Gared Dirge - Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl - Drums