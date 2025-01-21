LORD OF THE LOST To Showcase Songs From Upcoming Album On "UK + Ireland Tour 2025" With Special Guests SKARLETT RIOT And JULIEN-K

The genre-fluid sextet from Germany is set to bring their unique blend of dark metal, industrial, pop, and goth influences back to UK stages, promising an unforgettable experience for fans. Known for their electrifying live performances, Lord Of The Lost will showcase tracks from their upcoming album alongside fan favourites and hits from their extensive 15-year-catalog.

Having forged a special connection with the UK during their participation in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, followed by a UK tour as special guests for the legendary Iron Maiden and a sold out headliner tour afterwards, Lord Of The Lost are thrilled to return.

Frontman Chris Harms shares his excitement about the tour: "The UK holds a special place in our hearts, and we’re thrilled to return and share this new chapter with our incredible fan community there. It nearly feels like coming home, and what could be more beautiful?"

Special guests for this tour will include the female-fronted UK metal outfit Skarlett Riot and the synth-rock pioneers Julien-K (featuring Ryan Shuck and Amir Derakh of Orgy) from the US.

With their distinctive soundscapes, striking visuals, and emotionally charged performances, Lord Of The Lost have earned a reputation as one of the most dynamic acts and most energetic live performers in the alternative scene. Fans can look forward to a night to remember.

Tour dates:

October

30 - Wolverhampton, England - KK’S Steel Mill

31 - Manchester, England - O2 Ritz

November

1 - Whitby, England - All Tomorrows Ghosts

2 - Glasgow, Scotland - Garage

4 - Belfast, Ireland - Limelight 1

5 - Dublin, Ireland - Academy

7 - Bristol, England - The Prospect Building - Crane

8 - London, England - Electric Ballroom

9 - Southampton, England - Engine Rooms

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms - Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers - Guitar

Class Grenayde - Bass

Gared Dirge - Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl - Drums

Benjamin “Benji“ Mundigler - Keyboard, Guitar

(Photo - Jan Season)