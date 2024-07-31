LORD OF THE LOST Unveil Live Version Of "Blood & Glitter"; Official Video Streaming

As the world-famous Wacken Open Air festival prepares to kick off, Lord Of The Lost celebrate with the release of a live version of their groundbreaking anthem, "Blood & Glitter", from their upcoming live album, Live At W:O:A, set to drop this Friday, August 2.

This track, which represented Germany at the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool to an audience of over 150 million live viewers, captures the electrifying energy of their Wacken mainstage performance in 2023 with exceptionally energetic camera work. The live version features enthusiastic fans, a surprising guitar riff at the end, and impeccable production quality.

After two European tours with Iron Maiden, a full show for King Charles III, a #1 charting album, and an almost completely sold-out European headline tour, the band played their first ever mainstage performance at Wacken Open Air in 2023, when they closed the festival day as “deadliners” after Iron Maiden. The set was recorded and will be released as Live At W:O:A, which is “a dream come true”, as Chris Harms stated during the show.

Live At W:O:A will be available in the following formats:

- 3-CD Digipak (CD/DVD/BD), 12p Booklet

- 3-CD Earbook (CD/DVD/BD)

- Digital Album

Pre-order here.

Live At W:O:A tracklisting:

"Lighting The Way" (Intro)

"The Curtain Falls"

"Morgana"

"Kill It With Fire"

"The Future Of A Past Life"

"Dry The Rain"

"Under The Sun"

"Herz An Herz"

"The Look"

"Ruins"

"Blood & Glitter"

"Full Metal Whore"

"Destruction Manual"

"Blood For Blood"

"Loreley"

"Die Tomorrow"

"Drag Me To Hell"

"La Bomba"

"Ruins" video:

"Herz An Herz" + "The Look" video:

"Drag Me To Hell" video:

Lord Of The Lost are:

Chris Harms – Vocals, Guitar

Pi Stoffers – Guitar

Class Grenayde – Bass

Gared Dirge – Piano, Synths, Percussion, Guitar

Niklas Kahl – Drums

Benjamin “Benji“ Mundigler – Keyboard, Guitar

(Photo - Jan Season)