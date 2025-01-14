LORD OF THE LOST Vocalist CHRIS HARMS Releases "She Called Me Diaval" Single And Music Video

After the most successful year of the band’s history, Chris Harms kicks off 2025 by making a long-cherished dream come true, releasing his first solo album, 1980, set for release on January 31 via Napalm Records.

Today, Harms reveals “She Called Me Diaval”, a brand-new song cut from his upcoming debut. In this genre-fluid offering, the Lord Of The Lost vocalist and German ESC finalist emphasizes his boundary-defying artistic vision. The track delivers an 80s synth-pop revival enriched with electronic influences, new wave, and goth elements - all elevated by Harms’ unmistakable signature vocals.

Featuring eleven tracks in total, 1980 offers a distinctive sound that remains unexplored in Harms’ main band. Once again, it highlights his versatility as a musical chameleon and free spirit—qualities that both fans and critics respect and admire.

Chris Harms about the new single “She Called Me Diaval”: “Probably, the most frequently asked question about the song will be 'Who or what is Diaval?' - Well, either the song is about a dream I can't describe in detail, me musically processing a part of my life - because it's my only way of dealing with things, or I just like to tell mysterious, darkly colorful stories. At some point, I'll give it away...”

With Lord Of The Lost, Chris Harms just experienced the most successful four years in the band's history, including participation in the Eurovision Song Contest and tours with Iron Maiden, as well as one #1 and two #2 albums on the Official German Album Charts. But a break is out of the question. The idea of a solo album has been maturing in his mind for a long time and has now taken its final form.

Chris Harms describes 1980: “If I were forced to categorize this album and label it, it would probably say ‘a strange but successful mix of Depeche Mode, Modern Talking and Sandra with Chris Harms' voice, but with less perm and mullet’.”

Songs such as the first single “I Love You” and “Lunamor” exude a pleasant lightness, while “Past Pain” and “May This Be Your Last Battlefield” strike a reflective note. Two selected duets round off the album: Harms welcomes guest singer Sven Friedrich (Solar Fake) on “Madonna Of The Night”, while Ronan Harris (VNV Nation) can be heard on "The Grey Machines”.

1980 deliberately avoids attempting to reinvent the wheel, but is to be understood as a musical journey through time. There is no deliberate calculation or riding the wave of any trends on the album, but simply a passion, desire and love for music, with which Chris Harms has marked a remarkable new pinnacle in his discography as a musician.

1980 will be available in the following formats:

- Deluxe Box incl. 2-CD 6 page Digisleeve (1980 & Instrumental Version) with 16 page booklet + Bonus CD (Voice & Keys Version) as 4 page Digisleeve, “1980“ golden chain, 3 printed polaroids – ltd. to 500 copies worldwide (Napalm Records Mailorder + Bandshop exclusive)

- 2 LP Gatefold Cross Fuchsia/Yellow/Red incl. lyric sheet – ltd. to 300 copies worldwide (Napalm Records Mailorder exclusive)

- Tape Neon Orange (Black Print) – ltd. to 100 copies worldwide (Napalm Records Mailorder + Bandshop exclusive)

- 2 LP Gatefold Marbled Translucent (Old Purple, Viola, Black) incl. lyric sheet – ltd. to 100 copies worldwide (Bandshop exclusive)

- 2-CD 6 page Digisleeve (1980 & Instrumental Version) with 16 page booklet (Napalm Records Mailorder + Bandshop exclusive

- Digital Album

1980 tracklisting:

"I Love You"

"She Called Me Diaval"

"Somewhere Between Heaven And Armageddon"

"Missed Call"

"Madonna Of The Night" (feat. Sven Friedrich)

"Lunamor"

"Parallax"

"Past Pain"

"The Grey Machines" (feat. Ronan Harris)

"Vagueness Of Faith"

"May This Be Your Last Battlefield"

