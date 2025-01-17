LORDI Take Fans On A Nostalgic Trip With Lyric Video For New Single "Retropolis"

Finnish hard rock and metal monster squad, Lordi, increase the vehement desire for their forthcoming Limited Deadition with a second single today. Titled "Retropolis", the band take fans on a trip back to the 80s both musically and lyrically. Seductive guitar and synth leads conjure feelings of nostalgia, and successfully shorten the wait until the album's release on March 21, 2025 through RPM.

"This title nearly became the name of the album as it would pretty much sum up the context of the album: Musically it's all built around this main riff which was written by our guitar player Kone. It's very 'happy' sounding and has an almost U.D.O.'s Faceless World album style to it. I was thinking of how to best build a vocal line around it, without making it sound totally cliché. This would be the main riff, so the song kind of wrote itself. Lyric wise, it's painting a picture of an 80s feeling that shows like "Knight Rider," "Battlestar Galactica" or "Masters Of The Universe" brought on. It's a very visually inspired song, bringing back the cover art of Iron Maiden's Somewhere In Time in my brain. It doesn't really tell a story, it just gives off an overall 80s post-apocalyptic vision in a way. That being said, I really miss those days. Everything was better back then...everything was better in neon lights!," recalls Mr Lordi.

Watch the lyric video below, and pre-order the new album here.

Limited Deadition tracklisting:

"SCG XIX The Hexecutioners"

"Legends Are Made Of Clichés"

"Syntax Terror"

"Skelephant In The Room"

"SCGTV Saturday Night Main Event"

"Killharmonic Orchestra"

"Collectable"

"SCGTV Monstersquad Action Figures"

"Fangoria"

"Hellizabeth"

"SCGTV The Hexecutioners Seasion"

"Retropolis"

"Frighteousness"

"SCGTV Crazee Ralph Promo"

"Limited Deadition"

"You Might Be Deceased"

"Retropolis" lyric video:

"Syntax Terror" lyric video:

Like the release of Lordi's 19th studio album, the first part of the supporting "Limited Deadition" tour, which will lead them from Finland to Poland, the Netherlands, the UK, Belgium and France, is only about two months away. All German and Spanish fans being disappointed that the monster squad won't stop in their town this spring, can take a deep breath as the band have announced the continuation of their European run for next fall. Lordi are now additionally gearing up for 13 shows in Germany and four stops in Iberia in September and October under the banner "Limited Tour '25 - Second Deadition."

Further details and tickets here.

(Photo - Reigning Phoenix Music)