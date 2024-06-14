LORDS OF THE TRIDENT Announce V.G.E.P. EP; “To Kill A God” Music Video Released

Epic power metal warriors Lords Of The Trident are preparing to shock the world with the announcement of their new EP V.G.E.P. (Video Game EP) on October 1, where every track takes inspiration from the band's favorite video games. The EP made its "sudden drop" as an exclusive release for Lords Of The Trident's Patreon supporters. Anyone who pledges $5 or more to the Lords Of The Trident Patreon gets immediate access to download the full EP as well as the band's last four albums, 25+ live albums, 10+ singles, and more.

In conjunction with the EP announcement, the band is unleashing the first single and music video for the track "To Kill A God" - quite literally a shocking, lightning-charged performance.

As frontman Fang VonWrathenstein explains:

"As far as I'm aware, we're the first band on earth to play the drums while getting hit by lightning. We sent over 100,000 volts of electricity through our drummer as he played, and as cool as it looks on video, it was absolutely breathtaking to see in real life...Good thing, too: getting shocked by those smaller Tesla coils on the front might not immediately kill you, but it would hurt pretty bad. The big one in the back, though? That's pretty much instant death. His wife kept texting me every 20 minutes to ask if he was still alive!"

The video concept stemmed from the band witnessing an EDM show that integrated massive homemade Tesla coils into the performance. Contacting the coil makers, the Lords hatched a plan to take things to dangerous new heights by wiring up their drummer in a protective chainmail suit to withstand the colossal electric currents.

With their trademark theatrical production values and musicianship, Lords Of The Trident continue cementing their reputation as one of heavy metal's most electrifying live acts. Since 2008, the band has toured worldwide, opening for giants like Helloween and Steel Panther and appearing at major festivals across the US, Japan, and Europe.

Tracklisting:

“To Kill A God”

“Master Of Speed”

“Jet Set City”

“Valerie”

“The Ballad Of Jon Milwaukee”

“To Kill A God” video: